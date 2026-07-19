Nate Diaz Clarifies Stockton Slap Comment: Who Would He Fight in UFC? (2026)

Hold onto your seats, fight fans, because Nate Diaz is stirring the pot again—and this time, it’s personal. But here’s where it gets controversial: after hyping a potential UFC return and throwing shade at fellow fighters, Diaz is now backpedaling on a bold statement that left everyone scratching their heads. Let’s break it down.

First, a quick shoutout to Ryan Harkness, the MMA maestro over at MMAmania.com. With 15 years of obsession and a resume that reads like a who’s who of sports media (FOX Sports, Yahoo! Sports, UPROXX—you name it), Harkness brings unparalleled insight to the daily grind of mixed martial arts. If you’re not already following his breakdowns, you’re missing out.

Now, back to Nate. The Stockton bad boy has been teasing a UFC comeback for what feels like an eternity. Remember when he promised a return in March 2025? Yeah, that didn’t happen. And let’s not forget the drama surrounding his unpaid boxing match against Jorge Masvidal in 2024, which ended with Diaz filing a lawsuit. And this is the part most people miss: despite the hype, the UFC doesn’t seem eager to welcome him back. Is it his sky-high price tag? His reputation as a tough negotiator? Or is the UFC still salty about his escape into free agency after dodging Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘execution’ at UFC 279? The jury’s still out.

In a recent rant, Diaz took credit for elevating the BMF (Baddest Motherf--ker) division, claiming, ‘I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights.’ Bold words, but let’s not forget—he did help put the division on the map. Still, his latest antics have raised eyebrows. During a quick interview, he declared his support for Max Holloway in the upcoming BMF fight against Charles Oliveira, adding, ‘I’ll slap the shit out of the other one [Charles].’ Ouch. But wait—after articles misquoted him saying he’d slap Holloway, Diaz clarified: ‘I didn’t say I’d slap Max Holloway. I said that about Oliveira.’ Here’s the kicker: he even apologized, calling his comment ‘rude’ and admitting, ‘I was fd up.’ An apology from Nate Diaz? Now that’s rare.

But let’s dig deeper. Why the sudden humility? Is it genuine, or is Diaz playing the long game to smooth his path back to the UFC? And speaking of the UFC, why aren’t they biting? Could it be that they see him as ‘damaged goods’ after his loss to Jake Paul? Or is it something more personal? Controversial take alert: Maybe the UFC is still smarting from how Diaz outsmarted them, turning a potential ‘execution’ into a free agency victory lap. Either way, Diaz finds himself in a similar boat as Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till—fighters who left the UFC on their terms but now seem locked out.

So, what’s next for Nate? Will we see him back in the Octagon, or is he destined to remain a loud voice on the sidelines? And more importantly, who wouldn’t he slap in a caged match? Let’s debate it in the comments—because whether you love him or hate him, Nate Diaz always keeps things interesting.