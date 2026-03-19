Nate Bargatze's New Game Show: The Greatest Average American (2026)

Bold claim first: Nate Bargatze has stepped into the role of a game show host, and the concept is as entertaining as it is surprising. Now, let’s dive into how this unfolds and why it matters.

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t just a talk-show staple; he’s a lifelong Huey Lewis and The News fan who has regularly invited the band to his program, celebrated milestones with them, and even cameoed in their music video “Her Love Is Killin’ Me.” When Bargatze challenged Kimmel to name Huey Lewis songs in sixty seconds, the vibe was electric. Bargatze figured he could name 24 songs, Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo sided with the over, while Kimmel himself could only recall 12. This playful moment is one of the highlights on The Greatest Average American, Bargatze’s new ABC game show built around a central skit of quick-fire trivia. Deadline first tipped the show’s existence in November, signaling a fresh, audience-friendly stretch for Bargatze on a familiar network.

Bargatze explains the essence of the setup: the pressure of rapid recall can derail even veterans of television. He notes that when you’re in the spotlight, everything suddenly narrows to a single moment, and your brain scrambles. He enjoys capturing that genuine, imperfect reaction on camera—the humor often lands when contestants stumble or misinterpret the request. He aims to recreate the unpredictability of live answers, even if he himself isn’t always sure what’s coming next.

The show’s format includes more than that single test. It features rounds that resemble formats viewers may already recognize, such as a Feud-style opening where contestants predict what average Americans would answer. The piece uses a hypothetical panel of 100 American grandmothers to illustrate the exercise: would they describe Bargatze as hilarious, nice, not for them, or say “Who?” The punchline lands in Bargatze’s own self-deprecating humor: “I don’t know who I am sometimes.” The final round anchors the experience with an audience poll, letting both viewers and contestants gauge the crowd’s sentiment.

Prizes reflect everyday stakes: the grand winner walks away with $67,920—the median annual salary in the United States—while runners-up still pocket substantial sums, including a $10,000 consolation. A light joke about taxes is tucked into Bargatze’s commentary, underscoring a practical, down-to-earth tone: the show offers a little extra to cushion taxes, but it’s not a tax service. Nateland Entertainment isn’t venturing into accounting; their emphasis remains on entertaining, light-hearted competition.

The Greatest Average American marks Bargatze’s second recent television foray in which he hands out money, following a charitable Emmy moment. He recalls the surreal mix of nerves and generosity that comes with presenting a life-changing amount to a contestant who’s hoping to win it all. The behind-the-scenes texture reveals the careful balance he aims for: keep the game brisk and entertaining, while ensuring the moment feels real and meaningful to the players involved.

Losing contestants aren’t left empty-handed either; they still leave with $10,000, and winners receive a small bonus to cover taxes. Bargatze jokes about the perennial question: how will taxes affect winnings, and how do you handle the reality of earnings on a game show? He notes that his production team isn’t offering tax advice—just a nod to the practical side of winning.

Nateland Entertainment isn’t chasing accounting gigs or improv-based gimmicks; they’re building a family-friendly slate. The Greatest Average American comes from Bargatze’s production umbrella, in collaboration with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Quinn’s Da Da Production. The project sits within a broader strategy to deliver accessible, feel-good programming. Bargatze even hints at future projects in the same vein, including a comedy feature The Breadwinner, which centers on unscripted television—a tangential mirror to Bargatze’s current venture, about a woman who lands a Shark Tank deal, turning domestic life into a comic, relatable dilemma for her husband.

The appeal, Bargatze suggests, lies in the comforting continuity of classic formats. People crave familiar, non-taxing entertainment that offers a break from the heavy pace of daily life. He cites enduring favorites like Friends as proof that audiences still seek reliable, uplifting storytelling. He imagines a world where more classic-style comedies exist, hinting at a cultural gap he would like to help fill with new, approachable humor.

Filmed in half-hour installments, The Greatest Average American was shot in Nashville, Tennessee. Bargatze emphasizes inclusivity: he didn’t want the show to feel overly regional, and he worked to cast contestants from across the country so the game resonates nationwide. The production team features familiar faces from the comedy circuit, including Greg Warren as the announcer and Julian McCullough assisting with audience-based challenges. The overall tone is meant to be joyful, lighthearted, and accessible to a broad audience.

As Bargatze looks ahead, he envisions continuing this path: more fun, more laughter, and a show that endures beyond his own tenure. He describes the project as a playful, silly escape rather than a cutting-edge, aggressive game show. In short, The Greatest Average American aims to be a welcoming, evergreen format that taps into the same warmth and simplicity that make classic comedies so beloved.

Would you be interested in watching a game show that leans into charming awkwardness and wholesome competition, or do you prefer sharper, more provocative formats? Share your thoughts on how a host’s personality shapes the feel of a game show, and whether you think Bargatze’s approach will stand the test of time.