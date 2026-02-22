Naseem Hamed: The Prince's Legacy, Racism, and His Unexpected Regret (2026)

Prepare to dive into the captivating world of Naseem Hamed, a boxing legend whose story is as complex as it is inspiring.

The Rise of a Boxing Icon

Naseem Hamed, now carrying himself with a dignified air, reminisces about his journey. It's hard to believe that the charismatic "Naz fella" who became a world champion at just 18 is now 51. Hamed's career began when he stepped into Brendan Ingle's gym in Sheffield, and from that moment, he was obsessed. He saw boxing as a game, a test of speed and precision, and he excelled at it.

Hamed's first major appearance was in 1992, knocking out Shaun Norman in a stunning display. Two years later, he became the European bantamweight champion, humiliating Vincenzo Belcastro in a fight that showcased both his brilliance and his cruelty. The young Prince's rise was not without controversy, with his taunts and showmanship dividing opinions.

A Complicated Persona

Hamed's unique persona was shaped by Ingle, who started training him at just seven years old. Ingle promised greatness, and Hamed believed. But their relationship was complex, and it eventually soured, leading to a bitter separation. Despite this, Hamed acknowledges Ingle's role in laying the foundations of his success.

The cultural significance of Hamed's rise cannot be overstated. He was the first leading British fighter who defied racial stereotypes, facing taunts and misrepresentations. He called himself a British-Arab fighter, a Yorkshireman with Yemeni roots. In an era when the National Front was active, being an Arab boy was not easy, but Hamed's talent and determination prevailed.

The Film "Giant"

A new film, "Giant," starring Amir El-Masry as Hamed and Pierce Brosnan as Ingle, explores their tangled relationship and the impact of fame and money. Hamed, while helping to promote the film, admits to having mixed emotions about it. The film suggests that Hamed tried to distance himself from Ingle before a pivotal fight, but Hamed offers a different narrative, highlighting the role of Ingle's son, John, as his true trainer.

Reconciliation and Regret

Hamed attempted to reconcile with Ingle multiple times, but Ingle's stubbornness stood in the way. Despite this, Hamed expresses no regrets about supporting the film, believing it's a testament to his impact. He lists various reasons for his defeat against Marco Antonio Barrera, but he doesn't dwell on it, citing his early retirement as a wise decision. Hamed's good health and humor today are a testament to that choice.

A Surprising Regret

In a surprising twist, when asked about his biggest regret, Hamed reveals it has nothing to do with boxing. Instead, it's about his religious practices. He regrets not always observing his five daily prayers when he was younger, but he's made amends now. This revelation showcases a deeper, more personal side to Hamed, offering a unique insight into his character.

