NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series: Phoenix Raceway Spring Race Preview (2026)

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series is gearing up for an exciting showdown at Phoenix Raceway, and this race has all the ingredients for a thrilling spectacle! But first, let's set the scene:

A Date with Destiny in the Desert

On March 2, 2026, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will descend upon the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona, for a high-octane battle under the desert sky. This race marks a pivotal shift from the previous superspeedway and road course events, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to the competition. And with a championship on the line, every point matters!

The Battle for Supremacy

The entry list boasts a star-studded lineup, including Cup Series regular William Byron, who will be behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Keep an eye out for Rajah Caruth, making his debut start for Jordan Anderson Racing, and Brent Crews, who will be making his second career O'Reilly start after an impressive sixth-place finish at Circuit of The Americas. These young talents are ready to make their mark on the series.

A Full House of Racing Action

With a staggering forty cars entered, this race promises to be a crowded affair, with drivers vying for every inch of track space. The competition will be fierce, and the action will be non-stop as they navigate the twists and turns of Phoenix Raceway.

A Championship in the Balance

The last time the series visited Phoenix, Jesse Love clinched the 2025 championship with a dominant performance. But this time, the field is even more competitive, and the battle for the top spot will be fierce. Who will rise to the occasion and claim the victory? Will it be a seasoned veteran or a rising star?

Controversy and Intrigue

And here's where it gets interesting: with so many talented drivers and teams, alliances and rivalries are bound to form. Will we see strategic moves and unexpected collaborations, or will it be a no-holds-barred battle to the finish? The dynamic between Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Joey Gase Motorsports is one to watch, as they field multiple entries. Could this lead to internal conflicts or a united front?

The Race to Watch

The Phoenix Raceway spring race is shaping up to be a must-watch event for NASCAR fans. With a unique track layout, a diverse field of drivers, and a championship on the line, it promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement. Will history repeat itself, or will a new champion emerge?

What are your predictions for this highly anticipated race? Do you think the young guns will upset the established order, or will experience prevail? Share your thoughts and join the conversation!