NASCAR Daytona 500 Starting Lineup and TV Schedule: Kyle Busch on Pole Position (2026)

Bold statement: NASCAR’s Daytona 500 lineup and TV plan are packed with drama, surprises, and a few open-entry twists that could reshape the race day narrative. But here’s where it gets controversial: does the mix of open entries and provisional exemptions dilute the competition, or does it add a compelling layer of chance and strategy that fans crave? Let’s break it down clearly and help beginners understand what to expect.

Starting lineup (reworded, same info):

- Row 1: Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing; Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

- Row 2: Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford for Team Penske; Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

- Row 3: Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford for Team Penske; Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

- Row 4: Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing; Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

- Row 5: Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing; Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

- Row 6: John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club; Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

- Row 7: Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing; Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.

- Row 8: Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports; Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet for Roush Fenway (HYAK) Motorsports.

- Row 9: Casey Mears, No. 66 Ford for Garage 66 (open entry); Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

- Row 10: Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford for RFK Racing; Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

- Row 11: Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports; Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

- Row 12: Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford for Haas Factory Team; Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club.

- Row 13: Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford for Front Row Motorsports; Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

- Row 14: Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing; Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

- Row 15: Corey Heim, No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing (open entry locked into the 500 field via qualifying time); Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

- Row 16: Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club (open exemption provisional); Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

- Row 17: Cody Ware, No. 51 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing; Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

- Row 18: AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing; Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford for Team Penske.

- Row 19: Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing; Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports (open entry).

- Row 20: William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports (backup car; listed in starting lineup); Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports (open entry locked in via qualifying time).

- Row 21: Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Race day notes and schedule (reworded for clarity):

- Green flag is expected around 1:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, February 15.

- Event venue: Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile oval located in Daytona Beach, Florida.

- Distance and structure: 200 laps total, totaling 500 miles; divided into three stages of 65 laps, 65 laps, and 70 laps.

- Television: FOX will carry the live national broadcast.

- Radio: MRN provides the over-the-air radio coverage.

- Streaming and extras: You can watch a free option via Fubo if eligible, with in-car camera feeds available on HBO Max (subscription required); audio options include NASCAR.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 (subscription required).

Key takeaway for viewers: The Daytona 500 combines a star-studded starting lineup with a mix of open-entry entrants and provisional exemptions, which can create memorable moments and late-race strategy shifts. The open entries and provisional spots are points of debate: do they bring fresh stories and risk, or do they undermine the strongest teams by giving more lanes for chance? What’s your take: should every spot be earned strictly by speed, or is there room for dynamic, last-minute entries to shake things up? Share your thoughts in the comments.