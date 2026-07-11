NASCAR 2026: Kevin Harvick's Warning for Ford, Joey Logano's Struggles (2026)

In the world of NASCAR, Kevin Harvick has sent a clear message to Ford, highlighting the need for improved performance from their racing team. This comes after an impressive showing at the Darlington race, where the RFK cars dominated the track.

Harvick, in his recent episode of SPEED with Harvick and Buxton, expressed his concerns about Ford's performance, particularly focusing on Joey Logano and Team Penske. He believes that while Ryan Blaney has been Ford's standout driver, the team as a whole needs to step up their game.

"The one that concerns me the most is Ford," Harvick stated. "Blaney has been exceptional, but we saw the RFK cars take control at Darlington. Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher had strong showings, finishing in the top 10. It's a sign that the manufacturer's performance is varied, and Ford needs to address that."

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between Blaney's success and Logano's recent struggles. Logano, a former champion, has failed to finish in the top 10 in the last five races, which is a cause for concern.

"Joey Logano getting lapped three times is a red flag," Harvick added. "His teammates consistently ran in the top 10, so there's a clear disparity there."

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential impact of pit stops. Blaney, despite having one of the fastest cars on the track, encountered issues with his pit crew at Darlington, which could have cost him the win.

"Pit stops are a crucial aspect of racing, and Ford needs to ensure their drivers aren't losing positions due to avoidable mistakes," Harvick emphasized.

As we look ahead to the 2026 NASCAR season, Ford will undoubtedly be under the microscope. With Blaney leading the charge, the team has the potential to challenge for the championship. However, as Harvick points out, consistency and performance across the board are key.

In my opinion, the upcoming races will be a true test of Ford's mettle. Can they deliver the goods and challenge the dominance of other manufacturers? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: the pressure is on for Ford to step up and show their true racing spirit.