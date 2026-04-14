NASA Warns: 15,000 'City-Killer' Asteroids Pose Unstoppable Threat to Earth | Urgent Update 2023 (2026)

NASA has issued a stark warning, revealing that our planet is vulnerable to a menacing threat: 15,000 'city-killer' asteroids. These medium-sized rocks, measuring around 140 meters in diameter, pose a significant risk as they could strike Earth at any moment, causing regional devastation. But here's where it gets controversial... NASA admits that Earth has no defense against these asteroids, and the space agency lacks the tools to track them effectively. This revelation raises an important question: Are we truly prepared for such a catastrophic event? And this is the part most people miss... While large asteroids capable of global damage are monitored, the mid-sized rocks, like the ones mentioned, remain undetected and pose an unseen danger. Acting planetary defense officer Kelly Fast emphasizes the urgency, stating that these asteroids could cause regional damage if they hit a populated area. The recent comet 3I/ATLAS and asteroid YR4 have kept astronauts and space agencies on edge, highlighting the very real threat these asteroids pose. So, what can we do to protect ourselves? And more importantly, are we doing enough to prepare for this potential disaster? It's time to start a conversation and explore innovative solutions to this growing concern.