NASA's Starliner Return: Updates on the Next Crew Rotation Mission (2026)

The race to the stars is heating up, but not without its hurdles. While SpaceX’s Crew Dragon continues to dominate the skies, Boeing’s Starliner is still grounded, leaving NASA in a tricky position. As the agency gears up to launch the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Crew Dragon, the fate of Starliner hangs in the balance. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite years of development, Starliner’s crewed debut remains elusive, raising questions about its reliability and future role in NASA’s commercial crew program.

Originally slated for February 11, the Crew-12 mission has been pushed to February 13 due to unfavorable weather conditions along the East Coast. This mission, like its predecessors, will rely on SpaceX’s proven Crew Dragon spacecraft. Meanwhile, Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, once expected to share the spotlight, is still grappling with technical challenges that emerged during its 2024 crewed test flight. These issues forced NASA to return the spacecraft uncrewed, with its astronauts hitching a ride back on a Crew Dragon months later.

In a surprising twist, NASA announced in November that the Starliner-1 mission, initially planned as the spacecraft’s first operational crewed flight, would instead carry only cargo. This decision, part of a modified contract with Boeing, underscores the agency’s cautious approach. Following Starliner-1, three crewed missions are planned, with options for two more—but only if everything goes according to plan.

At a recent briefing, NASA officials revealed that while Starliner-1 could launch as early as April 2026, no specific date has been set. “We’re focused on completing all the technical work required before that flight,” explained Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew program manager. This includes addressing helium pressurization system leaks and thruster malfunctions that plagued the previous mission. Stich noted that engineers have made “great progress” in resolving the helium leaks by replacing vulnerable seals, but thruster testing remains ongoing.

And this is the part most people miss: Starliner-1 isn’t just a cargo run—it’s a critical test flight to validate the fixes implemented. If successful, NASA plans to proceed with Starliner-2, a long-duration crewed mission. However, the timing of Starliner-1 will significantly influence whether the next crew rotation after Crew-12 will be another Crew Dragon flight (Crew-13) or Starliner’s return to crewed operations.

“We’re aiming to complete Starliner-1 by summer and assess our progress,” Stich said. With Crew-12 scheduled to spend about eight months on the ISS, either Crew-13 or Starliner-2 would launch in the fall. “We have some time to decide,” he added, noting that crews are training for both scenarios.

This situation raises a thought-provoking question: Can Boeing’s Starliner ever truly compete with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, or is it destined to play second fiddle? Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this complex and evolving story.