NASA’s Curiosity Rover Lights Up Mars for a Rare Night Photo! | Martian Night Photography Explained (2026)

NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures a Rare Nighttime Portrait of Mars

In a remarkable feat, NASA's Curiosity rover illuminated the Martian surface with its onboard LEDs, capturing a breathtaking night-time image, a rare occurrence indeed! Typically, these LEDs are used to light up shaded spots during daytime operations, but this time, they revealed a different side of Mars.

The image, taken on December 6, 2025, during the rover's 4,740th Martian day, was recently released by NASA, sparking curiosity among space enthusiasts. The rover's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) LEDs, usually employed for close-up examinations, were used to light up the scene, while the Mast Camera (Mastcam) captured the shot.

But here's where it gets interesting: the Curiosity team has been experimenting with a new drilling method, resulting in rough, dusty holes. However, after drilling into a rock nicknamed "Nevado Sajama" on November 13, 2025, they noticed smoother drill hole walls, perfect for a photo op. And so, a nighttime photoshoot was scheduled.

Tex Kubacki, Mastcam Operations Lead at Malin Space Science Services, shared fascinating insights with PetaPixel. He explained that the M-100 (Right) camera was chosen for its higher resolution, and the exposure time for the released image was a lengthy 5 seconds, indicating the scene was significantly darker than Martian daylight. This is where the white-light LEDs come into play, revealing a world of color.

See Also Australian Astronomers Find a Potentially Habitable Planet 150 Light Years Away

A controversial aspect of this story is the brightness of the LEDs. Kubacki clarifies that they are not as bright as one might think, likening them to a few candles on a dinner table. Yet, these LEDs play a crucial role in color accuracy, especially during night shots, as they eliminate the reddish hue of dusty sunlight. This allows for a more precise representation of Mars' true colors.

The Curiosity rover has a history of stunning imagery. From blending day and night in a single shot to capturing Earth from Mars, it has provided us with unique perspectives. And sometimes, it becomes the subject of other spacecraft's cameras, like the HiRISE camera's capture of Curiosity driving across the Martian surface.

This latest night-time image is a testament to the rover's capabilities and the ingenuity of the team behind it. It leaves us wondering: what other secrets will Curiosity unveil under the cover of darkness?