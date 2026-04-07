NASA telescopes have discovered a mature cluster in the early universe, challenging our understanding of cosmic structure formation. This groundbreaking find, led by astronomers at the University of Manchester, reveals a galaxy cluster forming just a billion years after the Big Bang, much earlier than previously thought possible. The object, named JADES-ID1, has a mass 20 trillion times that of the Sun and is classified as a protocluster, an early, violent phase of a galaxy cluster's formation. This discovery, made using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and James Webb Space Telescope, is detailed in a recent Nature publication. The findings prompt astronomers to reconsider the timing and mechanisms of the universe's largest structures' formation. JADES-ID1's early appearance and massive size raise questions about the rapid growth of cosmic structures, as most models predict insufficient time and galaxy density for such a protocluster to form so soon after the Big Bang. The previous record holder for a protocluster with X-ray emission was observed much later, around three billion years after the Big Bang. This discovery suggests that the universe's structure is evolving faster than anticipated, and JADES-ID1 is expected to evolve into a massive galaxy cluster over billions of years. The astronomers combined deep observations from both Chandra and Webb to locate JADES-ID1, taking advantage of the JADES field's overlap with the Chandra Deep Field South, a site of the deepest X-ray observation. This research highlights the importance of witnessing galaxy clusters' growth, akin to observing an assembly line in action, rather than analyzing a finished product. The study's DOI is 10.1038/s41586-025-09973-1, and it was published in the journal Nature.
NASA's Chandra & Webb Telescopes Discover Massive Galaxy Cluster in Early Universe (2026)
References
- https://www.miragenews.com/nasa-telescopes-find-mature-cluster-in-early-1609591/
- https://english.aawsat.com/varieties/5229154-astronauts-serious-medical-condition-forces-nasa-end-space-station-mission-early
- https://www.miragenews.com/sun-like-star-mysteriously-stops-shining-1607421/
- https://www.forbes.com/sites/scotttravers/2026/01/18/meet-one-of-evolutions-weirdest-mammals-hint-it-had-a-horses-head-and-sloth-like-claws/
- https://www.miragenews.com/ancient-warming-co2-spurred-vast-fires-erosion-1604217/
- https://www.skyatnightmagazine.com/news/nasa-astronaut-photographs-artemis-ii-rocket-from-space
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