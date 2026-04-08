NASA's Artemis II: Humans Head Back to the Moon - Letters to the Guardian (2026)

Blast off! NASA's ambitious journey back to the moon has ignited excitement, with Artemis II crew commander Reid Wiseman stating their eagerness to see humans venture 'as far away from Earth as possible.' It's a sentiment that resonates, wouldn't you agree? Most of Earth's inhabitants would probably share this enthusiasm for space exploration.

Speaking of faith... Ravi Holy's insightful piece on the power of prayer brought to mind a humorous cartoon. It depicts two monks poised to begin a chess game, with one quipping, "Right, this time praying's cheating." A witty commentary, indeed!

See Also
Artemis II: NASA's Upcoming Moon Mission - Launch Date, Crew & DetailsAntarctica's Hidden Mountains: Unveiling the Ice-Covered Landscape

Ouch! Remember the days of sliced thumbs? Linda Gresham reminds us that slicing a thumb with a mandolin is the modern, upscale equivalent of the injuries once sustained while wrestling with a corned beef tin.

The march of time... As we grow older, the daily birthday lists in The Guardian become a surprisingly useful test of memory. Bob Forster humorously notes the challenge, admitting that on a recent Saturday, Michelle Obama was the only familiar name.

A star-studded senior home? The birthday announcements on Monday presented a delightful array of milestones: Julian Barnes at 80, Michael Crawford at 84, Tippi Hedren at a remarkable 96, Richard Lester at 94, and the iconic Dolly Parton also at 80. What a lively retirement home that would be!

What are your thoughts? Do you share the excitement about space exploration? And what do you think about the role of prayer in our lives? Share your perspective in the comments below!

NASA's Artemis II: Humans Head Back to the Moon - Letters to the Guardian (2026)

References

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