NASA's Artemis II: Historic Moon Mission with Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen (2026)

The countdown is on for a historic journey: NASA is gearing up to launch the Artemis II mission, which aims to send astronauts around the moon for the first time in over fifty years. But here's where it gets controversial—will this mission truly push the boundaries of space exploration, or are we risking setbacks after Artemis I’s initial hurdles? Let’s explore what makes this mission so significant, the preparations involved, and the challenges ahead.

This week, NASA announced that the massive rocket built for Artemis II — which will carry Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen alongside three American crew members on a pioneering orbit around the moon’s far side — will be transported from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Scheduled to begin this journey early Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET, the approximately 6.7-kilometer trek is expected to take between eight and ten hours.

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During this process, the 98-meter-tall launch vehicle — crowned with the Orion crew capsule — will be moved by NASA’s iconic Crawler-Transporter 2. This careful transit from the assembly plant to launch pad 39B marks a crucial step forward in the mission timeline.

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As Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, the mission’s launch director, described in an update,

NASA's Artemis II: Historic Moon Mission with Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen (2026)

References

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