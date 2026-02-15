NASA's Artemis 2 Moon Mission: Launch Date, Key Milestones, and What to Expect (2026)

NASA's Artemis 2 mission is set to launch as early as February, marking the first crewed flight to the moon in over 50 years. Despite the significant milestone, the agency has kept a low profile, offering minimal publicity. The Artemis 2 crew, including astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, is preparing for a crucial countdown demonstration test inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) on December 20th. This test involved completing pre-launch procedures, boarding the Orion spacecraft, and practicing a countdown to T-minus 30 seconds. NASA's acting associate administrator for exploration systems development, Lori Glaze, stated that the agency is targeting a launch window opening in early February, provided no major issues arise in the coming weeks. Key milestones remain, such as the rollout of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft from the VAB to Launch Complex 39B, scheduled for mid-January. Despite the silence from NASA, the Artemis 2 mission is a significant step in America's grand return to the moon, with Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasizing transparency and a commitment to providing detailed information after the rollout.

