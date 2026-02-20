Napheesa Collier's Double Ankle Surgery: Impact on Unrivaled & Lynx Seasons | WNBA News (2026)

Here’s a gut-wrenching blow for basketball fans: Napheesa Collier, the powerhouse forward for the Minnesota Lynx, is facing a double ankle surgery that threatens to derail not just her offseason plans, but potentially the start of the 2026 WNBA season. And this is the part most people miss—Collier isn’t just a Lynx star; she’s also the co-founder of the Unrivaled league, a groundbreaking 3-on-3 offseason competition she launched alongside Breanna Stewart. Now, both her teams are left reeling as she faces a four-to-six-month recovery period following the procedure, scheduled for early January in New York City under the care of Dr. Martin O’Malley, as reported by ESPN (https://www.espn.com/wnba/story/_/id/47470089/sources-napheesa-collier-miss-4-6-months-surgery).

For the Lynx, this couldn’t come at a worse time. With the WNBA season tipping off in May, the team could be without their cornerstone player—a five-time All-Star who averaged a career-high 22.9 points per game on 53% shooting last season, while also knocking down 40% of her three-pointers. But here’s where it gets controversial: Despite her injuries, Collier was a frontrunner for the MVP title, ultimately finishing second to A’ja Wilson for the second consecutive year. Did her ankle issues cost her the award? It’s a question that’s sure to spark debate among fans.

The injuries didn’t just impact Collier’s individual accolades; they also derailed the Lynx’s championship aspirations. After dominating the regular season as the top seed, the team was eliminated in the semifinals by the Mercury, thanks in part to Collier’s torn ligaments in her left ankle during Game 3. Now, as she steps away for surgery, the Lynx are left to regroup without their most dynamic player.

Meanwhile, the Unrivaled league is also feeling the ripple effects. Collier, who had expressed optimism in December about being ready for the season opener, was forced to reconsider after consultations in Miami and Minnesota revealed her recovery wasn’t progressing as expected. Valkyries forward Temi Fagbenle will step in for her on the Lunar Owls’ roster, but it’s hard to replace a player of Collier’s caliber.

Here’s the bigger question: How will this setback impact Collier’s long-term career? At just 29, she’s in her prime, but ankle injuries are notoriously tricky. Will she return to her dominant form, or will this be a turning point in her trajectory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you think Collier can bounce back stronger, or is this the beginning of a new chapter for her and the Lynx?