Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Australian Open 2024: Injury, Fashion, and Friction (2026)

Naomi Osaka's abrupt withdrawal from the Australian Open is a stark reminder that even elite athletes face physical limitations, and sometimes, the wisest decision is to prioritize long-term health over immediate competition. But here's where it gets controversial... was it just the injury, or were other factors at play?

The two-time Australian Open champion, known as much for her powerful game as for her bold fashion choices and outspoken advocacy, announced her withdrawal via social media just before her scheduled third-round match against Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis. This sudden exit cut short a tournament run that had already generated significant buzz, both for her on-court performance and her off-court style. She posted on Instagram that she had to withdraw “to address something my body needs attention for after my last match.”

"I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart,” Osaka lamented in her post, “but I can’t risk doing any further damage so I can get back on the court.” It's a sentiment all athletes, and frankly, anyone who's ever been sidelined by an injury, can deeply relate to.

Later, the tournament organizers released further details, revealing that Osaka was struggling with a left abdominal issue. "It’s an injury I’ve had a couple of times before, and I thought I could push through it,” she explained. “I played my last match with some pain, and I thought maybe if I gave myself a break before my match today, I would be able to handle it. But I warmed up, and it got a lot worse.” The four-time major winner, now 26 years old (the original article incorrectly stated her age as 28), indicated that further testing would be required to determine the best course of long-term treatment and management.

And this is the part most people miss... the context of her recent comeback. Osaka returned to professional tennis in 2024 after a 15-month hiatus during which she gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023. "Obviously I think coming back from pregnancy, my body changed quite a lot,” she admitted. “So this is something I have to be really cautious of.” This adds another layer of complexity to the situation, highlighting the unique physical challenges faced by female athletes returning to competition after pregnancy. Her journey back to the top included reaching the semifinals of a major at last year’s U.S. Open, a testament to her resilience and dedication.

Despite the setback, Osaka remained optimistic. "I’m just grateful to be otherwise very healthy,” she said, “and I hope that I’m able to play some good tennis for the rest of the year.”

Beyond the injury, Osaka's Australian Open appearance was notable for other reasons. Her grand entrance, featuring a wide-brim hat, veil, and white parasol designed in collaboration with Nike, went viral. It was a statement, a blend of fashion and cultural expression that sparked conversation across social media.

However, her second-round victory against Sorana Cirstea also generated headlines, but for a different reason. The match, which Osaka won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, ended with a frosty exchange at the net. The pair barely acknowledged each other, and Osaka was overheard asking, “What was that for?” Cirstea apparently took issue with Osaka's vocal self-encouragement during the match. "Apparently a lot of ‘C’mons’ that she was angry about,” Osaka said, adding, “but whatever. I think this was her last Australian Open so, OK, sorry she was mad about it.” This comment, while seemingly dismissive, hints at potential underlying tensions and raises the question: Is there more to this story than meets the eye?

Osaka has a strong history at the Australian Open, having won the title in both 2019 and 2021. She also boasts two U.S. Open titles (2018, defeating Serena Williams, and 2020). Seeded 16th in this year's tournament, she was heavily favored against Inglis, ranked No. 168. Inglis will now advance to face world No. 2 Iga Świątek, who secured her spot with a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory over Anna Kalinskaya.

Świątek, upon learning of Osaka's withdrawal, expressed her well wishes. "Hopefully Naomi is well. She was playing great,” she said, adding with a touch of humor, “Hopefully you’re not going to be so harsh for me if I’m playing an Australian!” This lighthearted comment acknowledges the pressure of playing against a home favorite in a major tournament.

So, what do you think? Was Naomi Osaka right to prioritize her health, even if it meant withdrawing from a major tournament? Could the tense exchange with Cirstea have played a role in her decision? And how will her absence affect the rest of the tournament? Share your thoughts in the comments below!