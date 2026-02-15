Naomi Osaka vs Maria Sakkari: United Cup 2026 Opening Day Showdown | Tennis Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling start to the tennis season because the United Cup is back, and Day 1 is bringing some serious heat! But beyond the on-court action, there's something uniquely Australian about this tournament that makes it unforgettable: the adorable wildlife encounters.

Before the competition intensifies, players like Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu took some time to experience the local charm, including a trip to Rottnest Island. Imagine these tennis stars, usually focused on powerful serves and strategic plays, giggling as they snapped selfies with quokkas – those ridiculously cute marsupials that some say are the most underrated of the bunch.

"It’s amazing to see a quokka for the first time," Raducanu exclaimed, expressing the sentiment of many first-time visitors. Osaka echoed the sentiment, saying, "It’s a beautiful island. I’m really happy I was able to come." For a brief moment on New Year’s Eve, they were simply tourists soaking up the sun, the beach, and the undeniable charm of these furry creatures.

However, the fun and games quickly transitioned into fierce competition. Friday night in Perth marks the official start of the fourth United Cup, with Osaka and Team Japan facing off against Team Greece. This year's tournament features 18 countries battling it out in Perth and Sydney for a whopping $12 million in prize money, from January 2nd to 11th. The United States enters as the defending champion, ready to defend their title against a hungry field of competitors. Other teams, such as Canada and China, also enjoyed some time with local wildlife, visiting the Sydney Zoo for some picture-perfect moments with koalas and kangaroos.

Victoria Mboko of Canada, currently ranked at No. 18, shared her enthusiasm: "I’m really excited. This is my first time playing such an event and playing the whole Australia swing, so there are a lot of new experiences and so many new things to come. I’m excited to play United Cup." The United Cup promises not just top-tier tennis but also a platform for emerging talents like Mboko to shine.

Beyond the United Cup, two other WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz events are kicking off this week: the Brisbane International 500 starting on Sunday and the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, beginning Monday. So, tennis fans are in for a treat with non-stop action across the continent!

But let's get back to the United Cup and Friday's headline match: Osaka vs. Sakkari. This is where things get interesting. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is making her United Cup debut against Maria Sakkari, a seasoned veteran of this competition. Osaka has historically performed well in Australia, claiming Australian Open titles in 2019 and 2021.

After becoming a mother in the summer of 2023, Osaka has been steadily climbing the rankings, currently sitting at No. 16. Her impressive run to the semifinals of the 2025 US Open suggested that she is ready to once again contend for major titles, perhaps even in Melbourne. While it's been nearly five years since they last played, Osaka holds a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head record, including a victory in their only Australian encounter in Brisbane five years ago.

Sakkari, on the other hand, boasts a strong 6-3 record in United Cup singles matches. She consistently ranked in the Top 10 from 2021 to 2023 but currently sits at No. 52 after a 25-29 record in 2025. Can she rediscover her top form and challenge Osaka? This is a key question that could determine the outcome of the match.

And this is the part most people miss: The very first match of 2026 features Jessica Bouzas Maneiro against Solana Sierra. Both players achieved their best Grand Slam results at Wimbledon last year, reaching the fourth round. Bouzas Maneiro also reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Montreal, losing to eventual champion Victoria Mboko. The 23-year-old Spaniard, ranked No. 42, holds a 1-0 head-to-head advantage over Sierra from a match in Madrid two years ago. Sierra, 21, made headlines at Wimbledon as a Lucky Loser, making her run even more remarkable.

Day 1 Schedule, Perth, RAC Arena:

Group A: Spain (0-0) vs. Argentina (0-0)

Start Time: (10 a.m. local, 9 p.m. ET)

Women’s singles: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Solana Sierra

Men’s singles: Jaume Munar vs. Sebastian Baez

Mixed doubles: [10] J. Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) / J. Munar (ESP) vs [14] Marie Lourdes Carle (ARG) / Guido Andreozzi (ARG)

Group E: Greece (0-0) vs. Japan (0-0)

Start Time: (Not before 5 p.m. local, 4 a.m. ET)

Women’s singles: Maria Sakkari vs. Naomi Osaka

Men’s singles: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Shintaro Mochizuki

Mixed doubles: [12] M. Sakkari (GRE) / S. Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [13] Osaka (JPN) / S. Mochizuki (JPN)

Looking Ahead:

United Cup/Sydney, Jan. 3-11: Play begins Saturday at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena, hosting the semifinals and finals on Jan. 10-11. Canada, seeded No. 2, Australia (No. 5), and 2024 United Cup champion Germany (No. 6) are top seeds. Poland, led by Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz, is also a favorite.

Brisbane International, Jan. 4-11: Seven of the Top 10 women will compete in this WTA Tour 500 event. Aryna Sabalenka, ranked No. 1, defends her 2025 title. Other former champions include Elena Rybakina (2024) and Karolina Pliskova (2017, 2018, 2020). The draw is on Jan. 3.

Auckland ASB Classic, Jan. 5-11: Elina Svitolina and Emma Navarro lead the field, challenged by rising stars Iva Jovic, Alexandra Eala, and Janice Tjen. Venus Williams has accepted a wild card.

