Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: $6M Ransom Demand for Savannah Guthrie's Mom (2026)

The chilling disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, has taken a disturbing turn. A staggering $6 million ransom demand has surfaced, plunging the family into a desperate plea for her safe return. But here's where it gets even more unsettling: the ransom note, reportedly received by a local TV station, threatens Nancy's life if the deadline isn't met. This grim development comes just as Savannah Guthrie, alongside her siblings, released a heartfelt video begging for their mother's return, even offering to pay the ransom.

KGUN 9 in Tucson broke the news, revealing they received the note demanding $6 million in Bitcoin by 5 p.m. local time on Monday. This isn’t the first time media outlets have been targeted; earlier reports indicated similar ransom notes were sent to multiple news organizations.

And this is the part most people miss: Nancy’s pacemaker, which was synced with her Apple devices, stopped transmitting data exactly one week ago, adding another layer of mystery to her disappearance. While the Pima County Sheriff’s office has yet to identify suspects or persons of interest, Fox News Digital uncovered that investigators are seeking security footage of an unidentified male, sparking speculation about the case’s direction.

Investigators spent hours at the home of Annie Guthrie, Nancy’s daughter, and her husband Tommaso Cioni, where Nancy had dinner just hours before her suspected abduction. The activity at the residence was intense: camera flashes, clanking noises, and law enforcement officials carrying equipment in and out. Fox News obtained images of investigators with a map, which criminal defense attorney Josh Ritter suggests could indicate a search for a body rather than a hostage. Is this a kidnapping gone wrong, or something far more sinister?

Savannah Guthrie’s emotional Instagram video, where she and her siblings pleaded for their mother’s return, has tugged at heartstrings nationwide. “We received your message and we understand,” Savannah said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

As the investigation unfolds, questions linger. Why was Nancy’s pacemaker data suddenly cut off? Who is the unidentified male investigators are searching for? And could someone close to the family be involved? The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has remained tight-lipped about whether any family members have been ruled out as suspects, leaving room for speculation.

Here’s where it gets controversial: With a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s whereabouts, some are questioning whether the ransom demand is a legitimate plea or a calculated distraction. Could this be a case of foul play within the family, or is an external party orchestrating the entire ordeal?

As law enforcement continues to piece together the puzzle, one thing is clear: Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is far from an open-and-shut case. The public is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI with any information.

What do you think? Is this a straightforward kidnapping, or is there more to the story? Share your thoughts in the comments below—we want to hear your take on this baffling and heartbreaking case.