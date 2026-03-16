Nanaimo Prepares for Rising Sea Levels: Public Input Sought for Management Plan (2026)

Bold opening: Nanaimo must prepare now to protect its coastline from rising seas and intensifying storms.

Nanaimo faces real risks from sea level rise and coastal flooding, and the city is taking action with a new initiative called Our Coastal City. The project aims to deepen understanding of coastal hazards and develop an effective management plan to safeguard current and future developments.

Climate-driven sea level rise increases overall ocean levels, and when paired with stronger winter storms, coastal flooding could become more frequent and severe. The study will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive sea level rise management plan, ensuring Nanaimo is ready to mitigate risks to homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

The city notes that the plan will be developed in collaboration with Snuneymuxw First Nation and in conjunction with the Regional District of Nanaimo’s Our Changing Coast project. Together, they will map flood risk, evaluate how likely different areas are to be affected, and identify community actions to reduce coastal flooding.

Our Coastal City builds on prior work identifying vulnerable zones in Departure Bay, Duke Point, downtown Nanaimo, and Protection Island. The 2018 projection estimated a sea level rise of about 0.88 meters by 2100 for the Nanaimo area.

Chief Michael Wyse of Snuneymuxw First Nation emphasized that planning for higher tides must also consider the potential disturbance of contaminated sediments and the release of legacy toxins into shoreline areas, which could threaten marine ecosystems, seafood safety, and public health. He stressed a commitment to cooperative, meaningful solutions.

Funding for the project comes from grants provided by the British Columbia Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Although sea level rise can be daunting for a coastal city, city officials say there is time to prepare. By addressing the issue now, Nanaimo can be ready for future impacts. Mayor Leonard Krog encouraged residents to participate and share their feedback during the process.

Residents can contribute by completing a coastal values survey from February 17 to March 13. The survey is accessible on the Our Coastal City page at www.getinvolvednanaimo.ca.

Nanaimo Prepares for Rising Sea Levels: Public Input Sought for Management Plan (2026)

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