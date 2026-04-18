Najee Harris Visits Raiders? Latest on Injury Return and NFL Visit Schedule (2026)

The NFL's 2026 season is still a ways off, but the buzz around potential draft picks is already heating up. One name that's been making waves is Najee Harris, a talented running back who's been on the radar of several teams. According to recent reports, Harris is set to visit the Raiders, adding another layer of intrigue to an already complex situation.

Harris, a 2021 first-round pick, spent his first four seasons with the Steelers, amassing an impressive 4,312 rushing yards. However, his time with the Chargers took a turn when he suffered a torn Achilles last September, which has kept him sidelined. Despite this setback, the Raiders are reportedly interested in adding Harris to their roster, which raises several questions.

One of the key considerations is Harris' recovery progress. The torn Achilles is a serious injury, and his ability to fully recover and perform at a high level is a concern. The Raiders, with their current depth chart, might be taking a calculated risk by pursuing Harris. They already have Ashton Jeanty, a 2025 first-round pick, at the top of their backfield depth, and only Dylan Laube and Chris Collier as additional options. This raises the question: Is Harris a worthy addition, or would he be better served in a different role?

From my perspective, the Raiders' interest in Harris is intriguing, especially given his potential impact as a dynamic playmaker. However, the injury concerns cannot be ignored. The Raiders' strategy here is a delicate balance between recognizing Harris' talent and managing the risks associated with his recovery. It's a fine line, and the outcome will depend on how Harris performs during his visit and subsequent evaluations.

What makes this scenario particularly fascinating is the potential for Harris to become a cornerstone of the Raiders' offense. His ability to stretch the field and create opportunities for his teammates could be transformative. However, the injury history and the team's current depth chart mean that the Raiders must proceed with caution. The question remains: Can Harris overcome his injury and become the game-changer the Raiders are hoping for?

In my opinion, the Raiders' pursuit of Harris is a bold move that could pay dividends. It showcases their willingness to take risks on talent, even with injury concerns. However, it also highlights the importance of thorough due diligence and ongoing monitoring of Harris' recovery progress. The Raiders' decision will shape their future, and it's a fascinating development to watch unfold.