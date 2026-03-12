Nadi Airport Lighting Failure: Flights Diverted Due to Lightning Strike (2026)

Lightning Strike Disrupts Nadi Airport's Landing Lights, Causing Flight Diversions

A sudden and powerful lightning strike between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm caused a significant disruption at Nadi International Airport, resulting in the temporary loss of landing lights. This incident led to the diversion of several flights, causing inconvenience and delays for passengers.

One of the affected flights, Fiji Airways' FJ950 from Canberra, was initially redirected to Nausori Airport. However, according to Flightradar, it later returned and successfully landed at Nadi International Airport. Other flights that faced diversions include FJ910 to Apia, FJ262 from Port Vila to Apia, FJ960 from Adelaide to Nausori, FJ274 from Tonga to Nausori, Virgin Australia's VA179 to Noumea, and Fiji Airways' FJ460 to Apia.

Additionally, two departing flights, FJ413 to Auckland and FJ915 to Sydney, were also disrupted. The flight to Auckland, scheduled for 8:00 pm, eventually departed at 8:45 pm, while the flight to Sydney was canceled.

Fiji Airports promptly addressed the issue, identifying it during a routine night inspection at 7:15 pm. Their technical response team swiftly restored the lighting system by 8:30 pm, ensuring the safety and efficiency of airport operations.

Fiji Airports expressed their apologies to the affected passengers and emphasized that the safety of passengers, their families, airline partners, and flight crews remains their utmost priority.