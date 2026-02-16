N.L. Hydro Update: Power Warning Lifted, Power Watch in Effect (2026)

Power warning lifted across Newfoundland, but residents remain on alert as a power watch is in place. Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro has announced that the two-day power warning has been lifted, but residents are still being asked to be prepared to conserve electricity if needed. The power warning was issued on Saturday morning when the Bay d'Espoir hydroelectric plant experienced an issue with thick, frazil ice clogging its intake pipes. This led to the utility asking residents to conserve energy to avoid a power emergency with rotating power outages and planned blackouts. Now, with six of the seven generator units at the Bay d'Espoir plant back in full service, the power watch is being maintained as a precaution due to the extreme cold temperatures expected in the province until Tuesday. Some municipalities have planned to reopen their facilities on Monday morning, with the City of Mount Pearl confirming that all city facilities will be open as normal. Despite the lifting of the power warning, residents are still being urged to be prepared and conserve electricity if asked, as the power watch remains in effect.