Mysterious Mushrooms: Unveiling the Hallucinogenic Secret of Lanmaoa asiatica (2026)

A mysterious mushroom, found in different parts of the world, is causing people to see tiny human figures, known as Lilliputian hallucinations. This phenomenon has been reported in China, the Philippines, and Papua New Guinea. The mushroom, Lanmaoa asiatica, is a popular food in Yunnan, China, but must be cooked thoroughly to avoid hallucinations. The hospital in Yunnan treats hundreds of cases of people experiencing these visions every year. The mushroom's psychoactive properties are still being studied, and researchers are trying to identify the chemical compound responsible for the hallucinations. Understanding this mushroom could lead to new treatments for neurological conditions and provide important clues about the human brain.