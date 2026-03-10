Mysterious Deaths: Unclaimed Bag of Sweets Leads to Tragic Poisoning in Madhya Pradesh (2026)

A chilling mystery has gripped Madhya Pradesh, leaving three dead and two hospitalized after consuming sweets from an abandoned bag. But here's where it gets even more disturbing: what initially seemed like a tragic case of food poisoning is now being investigated as a potential targeted poisoning. Could this be a deliberate act of malice? Let's delve into the details.

On January 9, an unclaimed bag containing raw vegetables and a box of cashew-garnished pedas was discovered outside a Public Health Engineering (PHE) office in Chhindwara. When no one came forward to claim it, PHE security guard Dasaru Yaduvanshi (50) took the bag home, sharing the sweets with Sundar Lal Kathuria (72), his wife Santoshi Bai, and their granddaughter Khushboo (22) at the family's tea stall nearby. Little did they know, this act of kindness would turn into a nightmare.

And this is the part most people miss: within hours of consumption, all five individuals began experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, and a rapid, uncontrollable drop in blood pressure. Dasaru Yaduvanshi was the first to succumb on January 11, followed by Sundar Lal Kathuria on January 13. Khushboo, who initially showed signs of recovery, suddenly deteriorated and passed away at AIIMS-Nagpur on Wednesday morning, bringing the death toll to three.

The investigation has taken a darker turn, with authorities now considering the possibility of targeted poisoning. Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashish Khare revealed, "We are exploring all angles, including whether this was a personal attack or if someone intentionally tampered with the sweets." The cashew-decorated pedas, unlike any sold in the area, have raised suspicions about their origin. Here’s the controversial twist: Khushboo's sister, Shraddha, alleged that Khushboo had a troubled personal life following a love marriage and had returned to her parents' home due to alleged harassment by her in-laws. She even pointed a finger at her sister's father-in-law, claiming threats to Khushboo's life. Could this be more than just a random act of poisoning?

The Kathuria family, now grieving the loss of two members, runs the tea stall near the PHE office where the bag was found. Investigators are scrutinizing whether the bag's placement was deliberate and if it was intended for someone specific. But here's the question that lingers: Was this a calculated act of revenge, or a tragic coincidence? We invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below. As the investigation unfolds, one thing is clear: this case is far from a simple food poisoning incident, and the truth may be more sinister than anyone imagined.