MyState Bank's Impressive Growth Post-Auswide Merger: What It Means for Regional Banking (2026)

Bold claim: MyState Bank is visibly thriving a year after merging with Auswide Bank, expanding the story from a regional player to a more solid national contender. Here’s how the integration is shaping the bank’s path forward, with clearer details for newcomers.

A year into the merger, MyState Bank reports tangible improvements across core metrics. The organization has been streamlined under a single banking licence and is progressing toward unified systems and branding. This consolidation is part of a broader strategy to achieve greater scale, enabling the bank to better compete with the nation’s major lenders.

Chief executive Brett Morgan summarized the trajectory: the merger has delivered benefits from increased scale and improved operating efficiency. In particular, Selfco, MyState’s equipment finance arm, stood out by expanding its lending book by 64% and now contributes more than 6% to group profit, illustrating how niche units can drive meaningful growth within a merged platform.

The bank also reported strong activity in the housing market, with record mortgage applications in the second quarter. Morgan highlighted the momentum in retail mortgages, noting that Q2 saw unprecedented demand for home loans.

Credit quality has improved in a favorable rate environment. Home lending arrears fell to 0.28% by December, significantly below industry averages. Morgan attributed this improvement to both lower interest rates and proactive borrower support, stating that customers were more willing to seek assistance before arrears became a problem.

See Also Westpac Bank Fined for $44.11 Mortgage Dispute

On the technology front, MyState is pursuing a unified, modern infrastructure. Plans include a new core banking system and a loan origination platform, all branded under the single MyState name. The overarching goal is a seamless, single-brand experience for customers.

Morgan emphasized that having one bank name and a cohesive technology stack will reinforce MyState’s position as a credible alternative to the big four banks, especially in regional markets. He argued that a unified brand offers a clear, consistent message for customers across Australia and positions regional lenders as key drivers of competition in the banking sector.

And this is the part many readers wonder about: with one name and a consolidated tech footprint, will MyState sustain momentum as it scales? What are the potential risks or blind spots as the bank continues to consolidate under one brand and one licence, particularly in markets accustomed to diversified regional banks?