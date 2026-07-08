Myles Garrett's Next Move: Raise or Trade? Browns' Bold Contract Strategy Explained (2026)

The ongoing saga surrounding Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has once again sparked intrigue and speculation within the NFL community. While trade rumors have been swirling, the team's recent actions suggest a different path forward for the five-time All-Pro.

In my opinion, the Browns' decision to adjust Garrett's contract, rather than entertain trade offers, hints at a more strategic approach to retaining their star player. It's a move that speaks volumes about the team's commitment to building a championship-caliber roster.

The Contract Conundrum

Myles Garrett, at 30 years old, has already made his mark as one of the league's premier pass rushers. His request for a trade last offseason led to a four-year, $160 million extension, a record-breaking deal for a non-quarterback. However, the rapidly rising edge rusher market has left Garrett's contract looking less impressive by comparison.

Statistical Supremacy

Despite the financial aspect, Garrett's on-field performance remains unparalleled. His single-season sack record of 23.0 and league-leading 33 tackles for loss earned him the Defensive Player of the Year award for the second time in three years. These statistics are a testament to his dominance and value to any team.

A Raise or a New Deal?

The Browns' willingness to offer Garrett a new deal last season could be seen as a sign of respect for his patience during the team's rebuilding process. With his contract extending through 2030, an immediate extension might not be the best course of action. Instead, the team could opt for a fresh start with a new contract, which could explain the recent contract modification.

Strategic Maneuvering

By pushing back the option payment date, the Browns have bought themselves time to assess the market and ensure Garrett's compensation remains competitive. This strategic move allows them to reward Garrett fairly while also maintaining financial flexibility. It's a delicate balance, but one that could pay dividends in the long run.

A Broader Perspective

The Garrett situation highlights the complex nature of contract negotiations in the NFL. While financial considerations are important, teams must also consider the player's value to the franchise and the overall roster dynamics. In this case, the Browns seem determined to keep Garrett in Cleveland, recognizing his impact on the field and potentially off it as well.

Conclusion

The Browns' decision to modify Garrett's contract and explore a potential raise rather than trade him is a bold move. It showcases their commitment to building a winning culture and their belief in Garrett's ability to lead them there. While the financial details are important, the broader implications of this decision could shape the Browns' future for years to come.