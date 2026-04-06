Myles Garrett Breaks NFL Sack Record | 2025 Season Highlights (2026)

In a heart-pounding moment that has football fans buzzing worldwide, Cleveland Browns sensation Myles Garrett has smashed the NFL single-season sack record—a feat untouched since 2001! But here's where it gets controversial: Is this milestone a game-changer for his legacy, or just another flashy stat in a team sport where championships reign supreme? Let's dive into the details and see what makes this achievement so remarkable.

Garrett, the explosive defensive end for the Browns, achieved the unimaginable in Week 18 of the 2025 season during a clash with the Bengals. With just about five minutes ticking down in the fourth quarter, he powered through offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. and tackled quarterback Joe Burrow to the ground, securing the sack. For those new to football, a sack happens when a defensive player tackles the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage before they can throw the ball, disrupting the play and often forcing a turnover or loss of yardage. This particular sack was Garrett's first against Burrow that game, pushing his season total to 23 and officially eclipsing the previous mark.

And this is the part most people miss: He didn't just break the record—he obliterated it, surpassing legends like Michael Strahan, who held the record at 22.5 sacks back in 2001, and T.J. Watt, who matched it in 2021. Defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire captured the team's awe perfectly: 'Every game I'm in awe of him of what he can do and how special he is, but this year it's definitely been special.'

Throughout the season, Garrett remained steadfast in his belief that he could shatter this barrier. Week after week, he battled through relentless opposition—chip blocks (where a teammate helps block him), double teams (two players focused on stopping him), and even triple teams (three players piling on). Yet, he consistently found a path to the quarterback, proving his resilience and skill.

Garrett himself shared his mindset in a November 28 interview, emphasizing that breaking the record felt inevitable: 'I don't even think about it as a want – I just think about something that I'm going to knock down. It's already been written in my mind that it's going just how far I'm going to take it. So, just going out there and do what I do, and whatever number I end up at.' For beginners, this highlights how mental preparation, or visualizing success, can play a huge role in high-stakes sports.

This historic season didn't stop at just one record. Garrett also topped his own Browns franchise mark for sacks in a single year, which he had set in 2021 and equaled in 2022. He became the first player since 1982 to notch 12 sacks across six straight seasons, achieving that milestone in Week 11. Plus, he set a new benchmark for the most sacks by anyone under 30, showcasing his dominance at a young age.

Garrett's performances were punctuated by standout games: He racked up at least three sacks in three matches, with his peak coming against the Patriots in Week 8, where he recorded a staggering five sacks. That Week 8 outburst not only marked his season high but also shattered his personal Browns record for sacks in a single game. He maintained a streak of at least half a sack in nine consecutive games, the longest of his career so far, demonstrating remarkable consistency.

Teammate Maliek Collins, a defensive tackle, echoed the admiration on November 24: 'Having these games that he's been having lately, it's like the sky is really the limit. Whatever he put his mind to he can achieve. I see the little personal notes he writes himself. I see how he comes in and the type of positivity he speaks with. Just the things that he wants to accomplish in his career. I don't think I've ever been around a more driven person in my career or played with a more driven person just based on how he goes about his days, how infatuated he is with getting to the quarterback, but also just with his all-around play and his lifestyle in general, the way he takes care of his body.'

Looking back to the offseason, Cesaire noticed Garrett elevating his training regimen. He became more focused and purposeful, dominating one-on-one drills in training camp without losing a single rep, moving at full speed every time. This early effort made Cesaire think Garrett was gearing up for something extraordinary.

'As preseason, camp, all those joint practices, it was personal for him,' Cesaire recalled. 'He was going out there to prove, I think to himself, just how good he can be. And what I mean, he didn't lose a one-on-one rep. And I was just excited for the buildup of the upcoming season because I was like wow. I was just looking around at the guys that we already had out there and how we were playing in rushing because I can't wait until we get Myles and see what he can do this year. And he's just kind of exceeded my expectations on how to play this game.'

Cesaire had predicted this record-breaking year, even joking with Garrett and having him jot down goals on the defensive line room board—starting at 24 sacks, then bumping it to 25. 'I'm happy for him, not just because of the person he is, but just by the way he works,' Cesaire said. 'We put a premium on working hard in this room and doing things the right way, and he does that every single day.'

But here's where it gets controversial again: While Garrett celebrates this personal triumph, he reflected weeks before hitting the mark that it's truly a team effort. The defensive line operates as a cohesive unit, with players like Collins, Mason Graham, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire creating openings for him to reach quarterbacks. On November 28, Garrett emphasized: 'I wouldn't be here in the position I'm in to even challenge the record without them. Those guys have helped elevate my game, and hopefully I've helped elevate them as well. The level of chemistry and synergy that we've been rolling with, especially after the Vikings, after the Steelers, I think I got back healthy, and guys were feeling good and we've really been playing up to our potential since then.'

Coaches and teammates have rallied around him, prioritizing their roles in the Browns' defense while cheering him toward greatness. Safeties coach Ephraim Banda stated on December 5: 'When it comes to Myles, we're 1,000 percent all in to do whatever it takes to get Myles to that point. We talk about it in the room. Let's get him off the first look, let's get him off the second look, so Myles can get to this record that's historic and it's a team deal. We're all wanting to do that with him, for him.'

Even as Garrett's sack tally stole the spotlight this season, head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz praised his versatility, especially in stopping the run—which frees up the defense to pressure quarterbacks. Cesaire noted that Garrett's run-stopping prowess opens doors for more sacks. Heading into Week 18, Garrett led the entire league with 32 tackles for loss (TFLs), where a player tackles the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of yards.

Yet, Garrett keeps his eyes on the bigger picture: winning with the Browns. He wants to be seen as one of the all-time greats at his position, excelling in both pass rushing and run defense. 'I want to be remembered as one of the very best at the position, and that includes being well-rounded, in the run and pass,' he said. 'I know the record for TFL's is 39 and I feel like I can go and challenge that – that's not out of reach either. So, got to continue this level of play and elevate and pick it up as much as I can. So, as much as people want to see me break the sack record, I think there are other things out there which I want to achieve, and I think will help the team win.'

In wrapping up, Garrett's record-breaking season is a testament to hard work, team synergy, and unyielding drive. But let's spark some debate: Do you think individual records like this overshadow the importance of team success in football, or do they rightfully celebrate a player's brilliance? And is Garrett's well-rounded approach the key to true greatness, or should pass rushers focus solely on sacks? Share your opinions in the comments—do you agree with his priorities, or disagree? We'd love to hear your take!