My Son Pinocchio Jr. - Children's Summer Theater Program in South Lake Tahoe (2026)

The Children's Summer Theater Program: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Confidence-Building

In the world of theater, few stories are as timeless and captivating as that of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy. This summer, the Tahoe Arts Project and Tahoe Valley Performing Arts are bringing this beloved tale to life through their Children's Summer Theater Program, offering a unique opportunity for young students to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and confidence-building.

The program is open to students entering 1st to 9th grades, and auditions will be held at South Tahoe Middle School on June 18th. The production, titled 'My Son Pinocchio Jr.,' is directed by the dynamic duo of Nicole Mora and Allyssa Little, promising a captivating and engaging experience for all involved.

One of the most exciting aspects of this program is the inclusive casting policy. Every child who auditions will be cast in the play, ensuring that every participant feels valued and appreciated. This approach not only fosters a sense of belonging but also allows each child to explore their unique talents and strengths on stage.

The rehearsals, scheduled for June 22nd to 26th and June 29th to July 2nd, will be a time of creativity, collaboration, and growth. Under the guidance of the talented directors, young actors will learn the art of storytelling, character development, and the technical aspects of theater production.

The performances, set for July 3rd, will be a celebration of the children's hard work and dedication. With two shows scheduled, the program aims to provide a memorable experience for both the performers and the audience. The cost of $150 per child includes all the necessary materials and resources, and scholarships are available to ensure that financial barriers do not hinder anyone's participation.

Beyond the technical and artistic aspects, this program offers a unique opportunity for personal growth. Through the process of auditioning, rehearsing, and performing, children will develop essential skills such as communication, teamwork, and self-expression. They will learn to embrace their individuality, build confidence, and foster a sense of self-worth.

Moreover, the program provides a safe and supportive environment where children can make new friends, collaborate with their peers, and create lasting memories. The friendships formed during the program can extend beyond the theater, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie that will benefit the children throughout their lives.

In my opinion, the Children's Summer Theater Program is more than just a theatrical experience; it is a transformative journey. It offers a unique blend of creativity, self-discovery, and confidence-building, all within the enchanting world of theater. By embracing the story of Pinocchio, young actors will not only explore their own potential but also learn valuable lessons about life, friendship, and the power of imagination.

What makes this program particularly fascinating is its ability to cater to a wide range of interests and talents. Whether a child is a natural-born performer or simply eager to explore a new form of self-expression, the program provides a platform for growth and development. The inclusive casting policy ensures that every child feels valued, fostering a sense of belonging and encouraging them to embrace their unique qualities.

In conclusion, the Children's Summer Theater Program, with its focus on 'My Son Pinocchio Jr.,' is a remarkable initiative that combines the magic of theater with the transformative power of self-discovery. It offers a unique opportunity for young students to build confidence, make friends, and experience the joy of performance. As a parent or guardian, witnessing your child's journey through this program will undoubtedly be a memorable and enriching experience.

If you're considering enrolling your child in this program, I highly recommend it. The benefits of participating in the arts, especially at a young age, are well-documented. It fosters creativity, enhances social skills, and provides a safe space for self-expression. By embracing the story of Pinocchio, your child will not only have a fun summer experience but also gain valuable skills and memories that will last a lifetime.