My School Dinner Lady Mum's Secret to Crispiest Roast Potatoes (2026)

The quest for the ultimate roast potatoes has a new secret weapon, and it's as simple as a £1.50 ingredient! But is it really that easy to achieve perfection?

A recent revelation by a former school dinner lady, Kate Keogh's mum, has the internet buzzing with excitement. Her method promises the crispiest roast potatoes, and it all starts with a humble ingredient: bicarbonate of soda. Yes, that's right, baking soda! But here's where it gets interesting...

According of Kate, her mum's roast potatoes are legendary, and the secret lies in the preparation. After peeling and chopping the potatoes, the magic begins. Instead of starting with cold water, she boils the potatoes with 'plenty of salt' and a dash of bicarbonate of soda. This seemingly simple step is the key to unlocking the perfect texture.

The science behind it? Boiling potatoes in alkaline water with baking soda breaks down their outer layer, creating a starchy coating that transforms into a crispy delight when roasted. This technique ensures a crunchy exterior and a fluffy interior, a true potato paradise!

But the controversy arises when it comes to the choice of oil. Kate's mum opts for vegetable oil, claiming it produces the crispiest results. However, some commenters have their own tricks, like using rice flour or homemade rosemary salt. And this is the part most people miss—the subtle art of customization!

The recipe also includes a clever tip for even cooking. By flipping the potatoes and rearranging them on the tray, you ensure every potato gets its moment in the spotlight (or oven light, in this case).

The video, posted a few days ago, has already garnered over 800k views, with many food enthusiasts sharing their own variations. From different potato varieties to unique seasoning blends, the comments section is a treasure trove of culinary creativity.

So, will you give this £1.50 hack a try? Do you have your own secret ingredient for the ultimate roast potatoes? Share your thoughts and recipes in the comments, and let's spark a friendly debate on the quest for the perfect crispy spud!