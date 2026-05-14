Must-Watch Players of 2026 MLB Season by Division (2026)

When it comes to baseball, there's always a standout player in each division that simply commands your attention. As we gear up for the highly anticipated opening of the 2026 MLB season on March 25, it's the perfect time to dive into our annual preview series. In this series, we'll explore various topics as we approach the season, focusing on the must-watch players across all divisions.

The Player You Can't Afford to Miss in Each Division

Baseball is inherently a team sport, and while individual players can shine, their impact is ultimately limited without a strong team backing them up. Take Mike Trout, for example; despite his immense talent, he has yet to secure a playoff victory, which certainly isn't due to any shortcomings on his part. The truth is, winning requires a collective effort. However, some athletes are so extraordinary that they become unmissable. These are the players whose exceptional skills and charisma ensure you stay glued to your seat, whether you're at the game or watching from home. Let's take a closer look at these captivating personalities—one from each division.

AL East: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Recently, MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince made a compelling case that Aaron Judge may be the greatest right-handed hitter in baseball history. This assertion is not unique, as many have echoed similar sentiments over the years, and it only becomes more convincing with each passing season. Over the last four years, Judge has led the American League in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) three times and earned the coveted MVP Award during that span. But the excitement of witnessing Judge in action transcends statistics. Unless you consider the distance the ball travels as a statistic, in which case, Statcast can provide all the details—he truly hits the ball with astonishing power.

In the grand scheme of things, Judge will inevitably be evaluated on his ability to lead the Yankees to a World Series title, a discussion that often overshadows individual achievements. Yet, when he's at bat, you can forget the outside pressures and simply enjoy the spectacle of watching one of the finest hitters of our time perform feats that few have ever matched. One day, you'll recount stories about witnessing Judge's incredible plays to your grandchildren, who may find it hard to believe those moments actually happened.

AL Central: Tarik Skubal, Tigers

When discussing Hall of Fame credentials, many believe that winning three Cy Young Awards secures a spot. Currently, Tarik Skubal is in the running for the 2026 AL Cy Young Award, and should he clinch it, it would mark his third consecutive win—a remarkable achievement considering only twelve pitchers have previously accomplished back-to-back victories. It's no wonder that every start he makes is an event that fans cannot afford to miss.

There's ongoing speculation about whether Skubal will still be with the Tigers by September, given his impending free agency and the likelihood of trade interest in him. His future may depend on how well his teammates perform. Regardless of where he ends up, his mere presence on the mound elevates his team's chances of success.

AL West: Nick Kurtz, Athletics

It's definitely not too soon to include Nick Kurtz in this list of must-watch players. Just reflect on his debut season and the excitement he generated. Imagine regretting missing his games—especially considering the extraordinary performance he delivered during his rookie year. In just over four months in the majors, he showcased a blend of talent reminiscent of both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. While he will undoubtedly face challenges in his sophomore season, the raw power in his swing is undeniable.

The entire A’s roster brims with youthful energy, featuring a wave of promising hitters emerging all at once, but Kurtz stands out as the player who demands your attention. Don't be surprised if you witness something historic when he steps up to the plate.

NL East: Juan Soto, Mets

In the NL East, the spotlight could easily shine on either Juan Soto or his teammate Francisco Lindor. While Lindor is undeniably fun to watch, Soto's magnetic presence at the plate makes him a true spectacle. His ability to captivate audiences is so profound that even a moment when he chooses not to swing can evoke excitement. It's evident the Mets are positioning themselves to build a championship-caliber team around him for the next decade.

Soto's inaugural season in New York was a resounding success, characterized by a classic performance that included leading the National League with an impressive 38 stolen bases—something few expected. Unfortunately, the Mets faltered toward the season's conclusion, missing the playoffs, but if they manage to secure a World Series title during Soto's tenure, it's entirely possible that a statue of him will one day grace Citi Field, perhaps depicting him gazing intently at a pitcher after taking a pitch.

NL Central: Paul Skenes, Pirates

While there was a temptation to highlight Elly De La Cruz from the Reds, who often seems destined to dominate the game, his current production doesn’t quite match that of Paul Skenes. Skenes has established himself with an impressive career ERA below 2.00, and it wouldn't be surprising if he maintains that mark throughout the upcoming season.

However, Skenes' appeal extends beyond his pitching stats; it's about his commanding aura on the mound. When he takes the field, it's clear we're in for an unforgettable performance. He’s considered one of the best pitchers in baseball today, competing closely with Skubal, and his inherent watchability means it feels as though we've been enjoying his talents for a long time already.

NL West: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

As we wrap up our spotlight on must-watch players, Shohei Ohtani shines brightly as a prime candidate from the NL West, embodying the essence of the sport in a way that few others can.

So, which player do you think deserves to be on this list? Are there others that you feel are must-watch? We invite you to share your thoughts and join the conversation!