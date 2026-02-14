Murdoch Paper Poll Shows Just How Bad Trump’s Second Term Is Going (2026)

Trump's Second Term: A Troubling Picture Unveiled by Murdoch's Poll

A recent survey conducted by Rupert Murdoch's renowned business publication has unveiled a startling reality for Donald Trump's presidency, just one year into his second term. The poll reveals a deep-seated discontent among voters, which could spell trouble for the administration.

The Wall Street Journal's poll, surveying 1,500 registered voters from Jan. 8-13, highlights a significant shift in public sentiment. Voters' confidence in the economy has plummeted, with a 15-point swing towards a negative perception of the economy's strength. This marks a dramatic change from July, when negative sentiments were only slightly more prevalent.

Here's a surprising revelation: despite the economy's perceived weakness, 50% of voters believe it has worsened in the past year, while only 35% see improvement. This pessimism is casting a shadow over Trump's presidency, as 54% of voters disapprove of his performance, up from 48% in July.

But here's where it gets controversial: Trump's focus on foreign affairs is dividing opinions. While some applaud his bold moves, like the attempted capture of Venezuela's president and his stance on Iran, others feel he's neglecting domestic issues. A majority of 53% believe he's overstepping on foreign matters, which might explain the growing disapproval.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for their perspective.

Trump's recent foreign policy decisions have been bold, to say the least. From his plans for Venezuela's oil to his statements on Greenland, he's leaving a mark on the global stage. But is it the right kind of mark?

And this is the part most people miss: voters are concerned. An AP-NORC poll shows 56% believe Trump has gone too far with military actions abroad, and 61% disapprove of his overall foreign policy approach. This is a far cry from his 'America First' pledge.

Interestingly, voters' primary concern is not foreign policy but rising prices. A Quinnipiac University poll confirms this, with 64% of voters citing the cost of living as a critical issue.

Trump has responded with affordability initiatives, such as credit-card interest rate caps and housing market regulations. However, the WSJ poll indicates these efforts might not be enough, as his handling of inflation and the economy continues to draw more disapproval than approval.

Trump's claim of inheriting economic woes is also met with skepticism. A majority of voters (58%) believe his policies are primarily responsible for the current economic climate, rather than the previous administration.

Yet, there's a silver lining for Trump. Despite the economic pessimism, his base remains loyal, with an impressive 92% approval rating among his 2024 voters. This suggests a deep-rooted support that could prove resilient.