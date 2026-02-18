Mum Scammed Out of £250k by Fake Celebrities: Romance Scam Alert! (2026)

A Mother's Devastating Loss: How £250,000 Turned into Homelessness

A heart-wrenching story has emerged from the West Midlands, revealing how a mother of two found herself without a home after falling victim to a cunning online fraud scheme. Jennifer Barton, 44, was targeted by a group of six fraudsters who impersonated famous actors and musicians, including Alexander Ludwig, Charlie Hunnam, Nicky Byrne, and Michael Ray.

The scammers used social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to build trust and affection with Ms. Barton, sharing fabricated stories of messy divorces and financial struggles. They requested urgent payments, promising to meet her in person, and even went as far as suggesting they continue their conversations on Telegram for privacy.

Initially, the conversations were casual and flirty, but soon the tone changed dramatically. The fraudsters started demanding money, starting with around £3,000 for court fees. Ms. Barton, hoping for a genuine connection, transferred £6,000 in cash and an additional £6,000 in Bitcoin. However, the scam continued, and a second Ludwig impersonator extracted over £100,000, claiming it was for apprehending the original scammer.

The most devastating blow came when a criminal posing as Michael Ray manipulated Ms. Barton into selling her property and possessions. The scammer claimed to operate a charity that would assist with her bills if she provided an initial payment, promising to send her £140,000 in return. Ms. Barton sold her house and spent all the money, only to find that the vast majority went to the scammer.

The reality of her situation became clear before Christmas when the fake Michael Ray repeatedly refused to meet her in person. Ms. Barton is now homeless, residing in a house of multiple occupancy while awaiting emergency accommodation. She urges others facing similar situations to reach out to family and friends, especially if they're asked for money.

Ms. Barton's experience highlights the emotional manipulation and financial loss that can result from online fraud. Action Fraud is reviewing her case, and she has taken legal action to pursue the recovery of her funds. This story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of verifying online identities and the potential consequences of falling victim to such scams.