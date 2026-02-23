Muirfield Golf Club: Scotland's Top Golf Course for American Golfers (2026)

Forget St Andrews and Turnberry! There's a Scottish golf course that's capturing the imaginations of American golfers more than any other, according to a recent study. Ready to find out which one?

It's not the legendary Old Course at St Andrews, nor is it Turnberry's renowned Ailsa course. And, surprisingly, it's not even the birthplace of The Open, Prestwick Golf Club, or the exclusive Loch Lomond. Even Royal Dornoch, a popular pilgrimage for American players, didn't make the cut.

So, which course has stolen the hearts (and dreams) of American golfers? It's Muirfield Golf Club in Gullane! A study by BreakfastBalls.Golf analyzed Google search volume and Instagram hashtag data to create an index score, revealing the world's most sought-after golf destinations.

Muirfield, part of East Lothian's famous Golf Coast, secured the eighth spot globally. This ranking also makes Muirfield the most desired non-US links destination for American golfers. And this is the part most people miss: Muirfield has hosted The Open Championship on 16 occasions, with the most recent being in 2013.

But here's where it gets controversial... Muirfield was once excluded from the Open rota due to its policy of not allowing women members, but this was overturned in 2017. Muirfield hosted the Women’s Open for the first time in 2022.

Muirfield's layout is unique, featuring two loops of nine holes, one running clockwise and the other anti-clockwise. This design deviates from the typical links course layout, which often has nine holes along the coast and nine inland.

Here's a look at the top 10 most dreamed-about golf courses, according to BreakfastBalls.Golf:

  1. Casa de Campo (Index score: 100)
  2. Pinehurst (Index score: 91.21)
  3. Augusta National Golf Club (Index score: 84.02)
  4. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Index score: 78.67)
  5. Whistling Straits (Index score: 72.93)
  6. Pebble Beach Golf Links (Index score: 71.84)
  7. Bethpage (Index score: 70.28)
  8. Muirfield (Index score: 69.84)
  9. Shoreacres (Index score: 69.32)
  10. Fishers Island (Index score: 69.19)

Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic took the top spot, with Pinehurst in second. Augusta National, home of The Masters, came in third. American links-style courses like Bandon Dunes, Whistling Straits, and Pebble Beach also made the list.

Seth Krenek, President and CEO of BreakfastBalls.Golf, noted that the data highlights how dream destinations span both famous tournament venues and hidden gems. He added, "American courses remain highly desirable, but we’re seeing international destinations like Casa de Campo and Muirfield capture golfers’ imaginations."

What do you think? Are you surprised by Muirfield's popularity? Would you choose it over the more famous courses? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

