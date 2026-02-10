MUCM Vice-Chancellor Prof Jayakumar to Remain in Position Amid Court Case: Full Story (2026)

In a surprising turn of events that raises questions about governance in higher education, Manipal University College Malaysia (MUCM) has announced that Prof Dr G. Jayakumar will continue to serve as the vice-chancellor while legal proceedings are underway. This decision, communicated by the university's management to The Star on January 22, underscores their commitment to maintaining stability and continuity during this challenging period.

The MUCM management stated, "We want to assure all stakeholders that Prof Dr Jayakumar will remain in his role throughout the duration of the court case." They emphasized their adherence to principles of due process and natural justice, reiterating their dedication to fairness and proper governance practices.

According to the statement, "Institutional processes are firmly in place to ensure that the university operates effectively and remains stable during this time of uncertainty."

On January 21, Prof Dr Jayakumar was formally charged at the Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh for allegedly misleading the former vice-chancellor regarding the appointment of a chief consultant. This situation revolves around a payment of RM20,000 linked to the role. Specifics of the allegation suggest that, while he was still a senior lecturer, Prof Dr Jayakumar deceived the then vice-chancellor into appointing a lecturer from Universiti Perdana Kuala Lumpur as the chief consultant for the Curriculum Programme and Academic Development. This appointment was ostensibly intended to aid in developing a module for an occupational therapy program, but it is claimed that it breached the individual’s employment contract with Universiti Perdana Kuala Lumpur.

As this case continues to unfold, many may wonder about the implications for leadership and accountability within educational institutions. What do you think about MUCM's decision to retain Prof Dr Jayakumar in his position? Do you believe that maintaining leadership during such controversies is beneficial or detrimental to the university's integrity? Share your thoughts below!