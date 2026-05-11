MTG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bundles Delayed in North America - What We Know (2026)

Bad news for Magic: The Gathering fans in North America eagerly awaiting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bundles—your wait just got longer. Wizards of the Coast has announced delays in delivering these highly anticipated sets to stores, leaving players in suspense. But here's where it gets even more frustrating: the announcement, posted on the official Magic: The Gathering website on Friday, February 13th, was surprisingly brief, offering little in the way of details. It simply stated, "Due to a logistical issue, Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bundles will be partially delayed in North America. No other projects or regions are affected. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we prepare for the release." No timeline, no specific reasons—just a vague promise of patience. And this is the part most people miss: the announcement doesn’t clarify whether both the regular bundles and the coveted 'Pizza' bundles will be affected. The 'Pizza' bundles, in particular, are a fan favorite, featuring an extra collector booster and two pizza-themed reprints of classic cards from a pool of six. Will these be delayed too? We’re left guessing.

This isn’t the first hiccup for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. In January, a major mix-up occurred when Lorwyn Eclipsed prerelease kits accidentally included rares and mythics from the upcoming TMNT set, forcing Wizards of the Coast to issue an apology and reveal all the rares and mythics in advance to level the playing field. But here’s the controversial part: while some players appreciated the transparency, others felt it spoiled the surprise. Was this the right move, or did it take away from the excitement of discovering new cards? Let’s discuss.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set itself is a unique offering, blending two iconic franchises. With regular bundles featuring standard boosters and basic lands, and 'Pizza' bundles adding a layer of collectible fun, there’s something for every type of player—assuming they ever hit the shelves. But the recurring logistical issues raise questions: Are these delays a sign of deeper problems in production or distribution? Or is this just the growing pain of merging two massive fandoms? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Are you excited about the crossover despite the delays, or are you starting to lose patience? Join the conversation on the Wargamer Discord (https://discord.gg/6Fru8rYwsH) and let us know what you think!