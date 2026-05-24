MS NOW June Programming Shakeup: New Hosts, New Shows, What to Expect! (2026)

The Evolution of MS NOW: A New Era in Programming

MS NOW is shaking things up with a significant programming overhaul, and I can't wait to see how this transforms the network's dynamic. Starting in mid-June, viewers will witness a refreshing change in their daily lineup, and it's about time! The network is strategically revamping its schedule, moving beloved hosts to new time slots, and introducing fresh faces to the screen. This is a bold move, and it's bound to create a buzz in the media industry.

Familiar Faces, New Places

One of the most notable changes is the shift of veteran host Ali Velshi to 'The 11th Hour'. Velshi, a weekend staple, will now grace our screens during the network's final original show of the day. This move is a testament to Velshi's enduring appeal and the network's confidence in his ability to draw viewers. Meanwhile, Stephanie Ruhle, a powerhouse in her own right, will take over the coveted 9 a.m. slot with her new show 'Money, Power, Politics'. This strategic move leverages Ruhle's Wall Street expertise, offering viewers a unique blend of financial insight and political analysis.

Daytime Makeover

The daytime schedule is where things get really interesting. MS NOW is not holding back, making significant changes that will undoubtedly impact its audience. The departure of Ana Cabrera, who joined the network after a successful run at CNN, is a surprise. However, the promotion of Chris Jansing to chief political reporter is a strategic move, leveraging her extensive experience at NBC News and MSNBC. This shift underscores the network's commitment to political coverage.

Solo Shows and Fresh Perspectives

Alicia Menendez, a familiar face from 'The Weeknight', will now have her own solo program, 'On The Line'. This is a significant step, as Menendez will bring her unique perspective to the forefront, examining Washington and the country's political landscape. Similarly, Katy Tur's 'The Moment' will provide a daily dose of headline analysis, keeping viewers engaged with the upcoming midterm election season. These solo shows are a breath of fresh air, offering diverse voices and perspectives.

West Coast Expansion

In a groundbreaking move, MS NOW is expanding its horizons with a new program originating from Los Angeles. 'Connect', hosted by Jacob Soboroff, will be the network's first show to broadcast from the West Coast. This expansion is a strategic play, allowing MS NOW to tap into a new market and potentially attract a different demographic. Starting in June, the show will air on weekends, further diversifying the network's programming.

Implications and Predictions

What makes these changes particularly intriguing is the network's willingness to adapt and evolve. MS NOW is not resting on its laurels but is actively reshaping its identity. By moving established hosts to new time slots and introducing new talent, they are catering to a changing audience and staying relevant in a competitive market. This strategy could pay off, especially with the midterm elections on the horizon, as viewers seek diverse perspectives and in-depth analysis.

In my opinion, MS NOW's programming changes are a bold statement. They are not just shuffling hosts but are creating a new narrative for the network. This evolution will likely attract new viewers while keeping the existing audience engaged. It's a fine line to walk, but with these strategic moves, MS NOW is positioning itself for continued success in the ever-changing media landscape.