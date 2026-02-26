MRI Unlocks Better Treatments for Atypical Parkinsonisms (2026)

Bold claim: MRI is reshaping the fight against rare brain diseases by improving diagnosis and making trials feasible. If you’ve ever wondered why some patients with movement problems are labeled simply as Parkinson’s or aging, here’s the crucial insight you need to know—and why it matters for future treatments. But here’s where it gets controversial: relying on traditional clinical criteria can miss the true underlying disease, leading to muddled research and uneven care.

A recent international study led by the Sant Pau Research Institute (IR Sant Pau) demonstrates that advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can identify progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and corticobasal degeneration (CBD) with far greater accuracy than before. These two conditions are rare and frequently misdiagnosed within the broader umbrella of atypical parkinsonisms. The findings, published in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease, show that MRI-based diagnosis enables earlier, more reliable identification and also reshapes how clinical trials are designed — making them more precise and realistically feasible for diseases that currently lack disease-modifying treatments.

Dr. Jesús García-Castro, the study’s first author and a clinician in IR Sant Pau’s Neurobiology of Dementias Group, explains the practical impact: these conditions often present with balance problems, falls, stiffness, and speech or movement difficulties. Many patients initially appear to have Parkinson’s disease or simply be older adults with mobility challenges. This contributes to underdiagnosis and long-standing uncertainty about each patient’s exact disease.

What PSP and CBD are and why they’re often confused with Parkinson’s disease

PSP and CBD belong to a family of neurodegenerative disorders known as tauopathies. These diseases feature abnormal accumulation of tau protein in the brain, a protein normally essential for neuronal function. When tau aggregates pathologically, it damages brain regions over time, especially those controlling movement, balance, posture, speech, and certain cognitive abilities. That’s why the early symptoms of PSP and CBD can mirror Parkinson’s disease.

Unlike Alzheimer’s disease, another well-known tauopathy, PSP and CBD fall into the four-repeat tauopathy subgroup, with distinct biological traits. Yet for years, clinicians lacked reliable tools to distinguish them during life, leading to imprecise diagnoses and confusion in care and research.

“These diseases sit in between Alzheimer's and Parkinson's in some ways,” notes Dr. Ignacio Illán-Gala, co-author and IR Sant Pau neurologist. “They look like Parkinson’s on motor symptoms, but they share with Alzheimer's the tau-driven pathology. The snag has been the absence of dependable tools to tell them apart in living patients.”

Historical challenges: imprecise diagnoses hampering clinical trials

For a long time, the lack of objective diagnostic tools has blocked the development of treatments for these tauopathies. Patient selection in trials has largely relied on clinical criteria, especially in early stages when symptoms are nonspecific and overlap across diseases. The same syndrome can reflect different underlying pathologies, and the same disease can present differently across people. This heterogeneity has led trials to enroll biologically mixed populations, weakening their ability to detect true therapeutic benefits.

The problem is especially acute in CBD, where a sizable share of patients actually have Alzheimer’s disease. Without precise biological filtering, trial cohorts are biologically contaminated and offer limited utility.

How MRI helps distinguish PSP from CBD

The study shows that structural MRI can fill a long-standing gap by providing in vivo biomarkers that reveal the actual pathology behind nonspecific symptoms. By examining detailed patterns of brain atrophy, researchers built models that estimate with high probability whether a patient has PSP or CBD, even at very early disease stages.

MRI serves two foundational roles, according to Dr. García-Castro: diagnosing earlier and more reliably, and measuring disease progression objectively over time. The key lies in disease-specific MRI signatures formed by combining structural changes across multiple brain regions. In PSP, the signature centers on deep-brain structures with notable involvement of the brainstem and selective cortical changes. In CBD, the signature shows more pronounced involvement of cortical areas related to motor control and sensory integration.

As Dr. Illán-Gala puts it, “clinically they can look very similar, but the brain is affected differently in PSP and CBD. MRI captures those differences, and when we combine them into a signature, we can determine the disease with far greater accuracy.”

Impact on clinical trials: smaller, more impactful studies

Beyond better diagnosis, MRI can function as a longitudinal endpoint in trials targeting PSP and CBD. By using disease-specific MRI signatures as objective progression measures, researchers demonstrated much greater sensitivity to structural brain changes than traditional clinical scales.

Conventional trial designs based on clinical variables often require long follow-up and large sample sizes—sometimes hundreds of participants. That’s particularly challenging in rare diseases, where recruitment is slow and costly. The study’s analyses show that MRI-based outcomes can substantially shrink required sample sizes.

For PSP, a 12-month trial using MRI signatures could cut participants by roughly 50% compared with designs relying solely on clinical scales.

For CBD, the reduction is even more dramatic, potentially cutting the needed sample size by about 80–85% to detect a treatment effect with the same statistical power.

This makes trials much more feasible for researchers and more accessible for patients, who currently have few therapeutic options. As Dr. Illán-Gala emphasizes, a feasible trial is the first practical step toward proving whether a treatment works.

Broader implications and ongoing work

These findings aren’t just about rare diseases; they highlight the potential for a more precise, biology-based approach to research and treatment in neurology. IR Sant Pau is already building on this work through PERIS-funded projects aimed at earlier diagnosis of four-repeat tauopathies, combining plasma biomarkers with advanced imaging. The goal is to reach a stage where diagnosis occurs at minimally symptomatic states, increasing the chances that disease-modifying therapies will be effective.

Dr. García-Castro envisions a future similar to that of Alzheimer’s disease, where a combination of blood-based biomarkers and MRI enables early, confident detection. He notes that PSP and CBD are more common than we realize, but our ability to detect them is lagging. Improving diagnosis is the first crucial step toward giving patients real therapeutic options.

Thought-provoking takeaway: the frontier of neurology hinges on better biomarkers and smarter trial designs. If MRI can reliably identify PSP and CBD early and track progression with greater sensitivity, we stand a chance to develop meaningful treatments for diseases once considered exceedingly difficult to tackle.

Would you agree that combining imaging with blood-based biomarkers could revolutionize how we diagnose and treat neurodegenerative tauopathies, or do you see barriers that could dampen this promise? Share your thoughts in the comments.