Mountain Dew® Baja Blast®: The Official Soft Drink of MLB! | New Partnership Announced (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer! Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® is stepping up to the plate as the official soft drink of Major League Baseball (MLB), and it's about to electrify the baseball world.

The Perfect Pairing: Mountain Dew and MLB

As spring training heats up, Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® is joining forces with MLB, bringing its iconic tropical lime flavor to ballparks and watch parties across the nation. Mark Kirkham, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages U.S., captures the essence of this partnership: "Mountain Dew Baja Blast brings the same electrifying energy to baseball that fans feel with every sip of our tropical citrus soda."

But here's where it gets controversial...

A Home Run Promotion

Mountain Dew is launching a season-long promotion, 'Get a Baja for a Blast', which will reward fans with product incentives for the biggest home runs in the game. Imagine that long-distance home run turning into a refreshing Baja Blast! The details are still unfolding, but you can stay updated at BajaBlastHomeRuns.com.

Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB's Chief Marketing Officer, emphasizes the perfect alignment of this partnership: "Mountain Dew has always shown up where fans are most passionate, and this relationship is a testament to that approach."

See Also Brett Phillips Returns to Tampa Bay Rays: From Player to Fan Ambassador

PepsiCo's Double Play

And this is the part most people miss... PepsiCo isn't stopping at Mountain Dew. Gatorade®, a long-standing MLB partner since 1990, is also returning as the league's official sports drink for the 2026 season. To celebrate, MLB and PepsiCo will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, signaling the start of an exciting baseball season.

A Refreshing Take on Baseball

Mountain Dew Baja Blast is now the official soft drink of MLB, and they're inviting fans to be the first to know about upcoming surprises. Follow @MountainDew and @MLB for live game-day updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes action throughout the season.

About PepsiCo and MLB

PepsiCo's vision, 'Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive)', drives their sustainable and strategic transformation. MLB, on the other hand, is the most historic professional sports league in the U.S., consisting of 30 member clubs and achieving three straight years of attendance gains.

With recent rule changes emphasizing speed and athleticism, MLB has seen increased viewership and engagement, especially among younger fans. MLB's commitment to social responsibility through MLB Together further solidifies its positive impact on communities worldwide.

So, what do you think? Is this partnership a home run or a strikeout? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!