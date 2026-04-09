Mounjaro Weight Loss Journey: 6st Down but Horrible Side Effects? Here's What I Learned (2026)

Let's talk about an inspiring weight loss journey and the lessons learned along the way. Antony Hawman's story is a testament to the power of determination and self-care, but it also highlights some important considerations when it comes to using weight loss medications.

The Journey to a Healthier Self

Antony, a 48-year-old co-founder of a media company, embarked on a weight loss mission after realizing the impact of his weight on both his physical and mental well-being. He had struggled with his weight since his teenage years, a time when societal pressures on body image were at an all-time high. Moving to London at 21 didn't help, as he found himself indulging in an unhealthy social life filled with alcohol and junk food.

He decided to take control and improve his health, not just physically but mentally as well. Antony's journey began with research and a holistic approach, combining supplements, exercise, and a healthier diet with the use of Mounjaro, a weight loss injection.

The Mounjaro Experience

Starting at 123kg (19.5 stone), Antony saw remarkable results with Mounjaro. He dropped to 90kg (14.1st) in just 12 months, an incredible achievement. However, his journey wasn't without challenges. Antony experienced some nasty side effects, including vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration, which he attributed to the guidance he received to increase his dosage regularly.

What makes this particularly interesting is that Antony had to navigate these side effects on his own, with little guidance from his healthcare provider. He turned to online communities, specifically TikTok chat rooms, where he found a woman in Texas who advised him to reduce his dose and try probiotics. This simple advice transformed his experience, and within a week, his side effects disappeared.

The Power of Gut Health

Antony's story underscores the importance of gut health in weight loss journeys, especially when using medications like Mounjaro. By taking Symprove probiotics, he not only alleviated his side effects but also maintained his focus on gut health, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable weight loss experience.

Personally, I find it fascinating how a simple change in dosage and the addition of probiotics could make such a significant difference. It just goes to show that sometimes, the key to success lies in listening to our bodies and making small, personalized adjustments.

A New Mindset and a Healthier Life

Today, Antony feels incredible. He's shed over 40kg (6st), reduced his blood pressure medication, and adopted a more positive mindset towards food and his body. He's an advocate for Mounjaro, but with a cautionary note. He believes the information surrounding weight loss injections needs improvement to prevent others from enduring the same awful reactions he experienced.

In my opinion, Antony's story is a great example of how we can learn from our experiences and use them to help others. His journey is a reminder that while weight loss medications can be powerful tools, they should be used wisely and with a holistic approach to health and well-being.