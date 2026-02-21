Motorola Signature vs iPhone 16 Pro & Pixel 10 Pro: DxOMark Camera Test Winner! (2026)

Hold onto your hats, tech enthusiasts! Motorola's latest flagship, the Signature, is making waves, promising to redefine the 'ultrathin' smartphone camera experience. But does it live up to the hype? DxOMark's analysis has just revealed some impressive results, so let's dive in!

According to the DxOMark tests, the Motorola Signature's camera capabilities are giving the Apple iPhone 17 Pro a run for its money.

Announced on January 7, 2026, the Motorola Signature comes with a price tag of €999 (approximately US$1,170). While it's pricier than the Motorola Edge 70 by around €200 (US$234), the Signature packs a punch with a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a display that supports a stylus, and, of course, upgraded cameras.

So, what's under the hood? The Motorola Signature boasts a quad-camera setup, featuring four 50 MP cameras. This includes a primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 1/1.28-inch sensor, an ultrawide camera, a periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom with a 1/1.95-inch sensor, and a front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Motorola claims this setup delivers the best camera system in an ultrathin phone. But here's where it gets controversial: is a phone truly 'ultrathin' at 6.99 mm (0.28 in) thick?

DxOMark's evaluation of the Signature's triple-rear camera system resulted in a respectable score of 164, placing the phone in sixth position in the overall rankings. This puts it one spot ahead of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and just below the Apple iPhone 17 Pro. The analysis revealed only minor weaknesses, such as inconsistent exposure in video capture, some image noise in brightly lit scenes, and a bit of detail loss at 2x zoom due to digital magnification.

But here's what the reviewers loved: The Motorola Signature particularly impressed with its accurate auto exposure and reliable white balance. The camera system also handled mixed-lighting scenes with ease. Skin tones were rendered accurately, portrait mode produced a convincing bokeh effect, and photos exhibited relatively low noise levels.

Now, for a bit of context: The original article was penned by Hannes Brecher, a Senior Tech Writer at Notebookcheck, with a background in consumer electronics since 2009. The translation was handled by Zhiwei Zhuang, who has a passion for technology and a background in environmental engineering.

