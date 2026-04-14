Motorola Signature Review: Is it Worth the Price? (2026)

The Motorola Signature's pricing strategy has been a rollercoaster, especially in Europe. Originally intended to be priced at €1,000, it saw a surprising hike to €1,300 in some countries, leaving consumers confused. But here's the catch: when compared to its competitors, is the Motorola Signature worth the initial asking price? Let's dive in.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A direct competitor in the same price range, the Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a slightly better display and a more advanced camera setup. It also promises seven major OS updates, matching Motorola's offering. But is the Samsung experience enough to sway buyers?

OnePlus 15: Retailing at a similar price, the OnePlus 15 packs a punch with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, offering superior raw power. Its massive 7,300 mAh battery and 120W fast charging are hard to ignore, making it a strong contender.

Honor Magic8 Pro: Another device hovering around the €1,000 mark, the Magic8 Pro features the same powerful processor as the OnePlus 15. Its camera setup is arguably more impressive, but the battery capacity varies by region, leaving some buyers at a disadvantage.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Don't overlook this flagship! The GT 8 Pro offers a premium build, a great display, and a capable camera. With a large 7,000 mAh battery, it's a solid choice, even if the brand isn't as well-known.

With these alternatives in mind, the Motorola Signature's launch price seems a bit steep. But let's explore some devices in the same feature class that might offer better value.

Xiaomi 15T Pro: An excellent choice for those seeking a premium experience, the 15T Pro has a powerful chipset, a great display, and a versatile camera with 5x optical zoom.

Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra: Xiaomi's Poco line offers great value, and the F8 Ultra is no exception. It features the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 5x telephoto lens, and a large battery, all at a very reasonable price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: For Samsung enthusiasts, the S25 FE provides a more affordable option without compromising too much. It's a great choice for those who love One UI but don't need the highest-end specs.

Now, let's talk about the Motorola Signature itself. It offers a premium, well-rounded experience with excellent build quality and a sleek design. The display is vibrant and sharp, and the stereo speakers are a delight. Performance-wise, it holds its own, but sustained performance is an issue due to aggressive thermal throttling.

The camera system is versatile, but it's not without its flaws. While capable in good lighting, video tuning and low-light performance could be better. Motorola's Hello UI is a highlight, offering a clean and fast experience with a long update promise.

At its current price, the Motorola Signature faces stiff competition. While it has its strengths, the features don't quite justify the price. We predict a price drop, and at around €700, it could become a more appealing option.

Pros:

- Premium build with IP68/IP69 rating and a slim, durable design.

- Impressive LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

- Versatile 50MP quad-camera system for sharp and pleasing images.

- High-quality stereo speakers tuned by Bose for an immersive audio experience.

- Clean and efficient Hello UI with useful extras and a long update commitment.

- Wide range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7 and UWB.

Cons:

- Noticeable thermal throttling during prolonged heavy usage.

- Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 feels underwhelming for the price.

- eSIM support is missing in certain regions.

- Motorola's 50W wireless charging dock is no longer available, limiting charging options.

Pricing:

The Motorola Signature is available at various price points, with the best offers listed below. These prices may vary over time, so be sure to check for the latest deals.

512GB 16GB RAM: €962.01

256GB 12GB RAM: ₹57,809

512GB 12GB RAM: ₹63,499

The Verdict:

The Motorola Signature is a solid smartphone, but its pricing needs adjustment. With fierce competition offering similar or better features, Motorola should reconsider its strategy to stay competitive. What do you think? Is the Motorola Signature priced fairly, or should it be more affordable? Share your thoughts in the comments!