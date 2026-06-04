Motorola Signature Leaked Render: Stylus Support & Premium Features! (2026)

Motorola's upcoming flagship phone, the Signature, is generating buzz with a leaked promotional image. The image reveals a green-hued device, dubbed Martini Olive, and a surprising addition: a stylus. This hints at a potential shift in Motorola's strategy, as stylus support has been limited to the G Stylus series. The phone's official name, Moto X70 Air Pro, is expected in China, but the India launch on January 7 may introduce a different moniker. The promotional poster also showcases a smartwatch, a tracking device (rumored Moto Tag 2), a speaker, and a special Swarovski Crystal Edition of the Edge 70, suggesting a broader product ecosystem focus. Under the hood, the Signature is rumored to pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, aligning with 2026 flagship expectations. Evan Blass shared wallpapers believed to be designed for the device, adding to the anticipation. While camera, display, and battery details remain under wraps, the stylus support could be a game-changer for the Signature in a competitive market. Stay tuned for more as the official launch nears!