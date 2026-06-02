Motorola Razr Fold: A Foldable Phone with Premium Features (2026)

The world of foldable smartphones has just gotten a little more exciting with Motorola's Razr Fold, a device that challenges the dominance of Samsung and Google in this niche market. In this review, we'll delve into what makes the Razr Fold a worthy contender and explore the unique features that set it apart.

The Razr Fold: A Fresh Take on Foldables

Motorola, known for its innovative flip phones, has finally joined the book-style foldable game. The Razr Fold offers a fresh perspective on what a foldable device can be, combining popular features from its rivals with a modern design aesthetic.

Design: Curves and Textures

The Razr Fold's design is a departure from the norm, with curvier edges and a unique texture on the back. This texture, reminiscent of rugged outdoor gear, adds a tactile element to the phone's aesthetic. However, the color choice, a dark charcoal gray, might not be as eye-catching as Motorola intended. One notable feature is the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which, while not uncommon, could be a bit tricky to locate due to its narrow design.

Display and Stylus Support: A Creative Edge

Where the Razr Fold truly shines is in its displays. Both the interior and exterior panels are larger than its competitors, offering a spacious viewing experience. The crease, a common concern with foldable devices, is barely noticeable once you get used to it. The real standout feature is the native stylus support, a welcome addition for artists and note-takers. However, the lack of built-in pen storage and the extra cost of the Moto Pen Ultra might be a drawback for some.

Performance and Software: Smooth and Efficient

Under the hood, the Razr Fold packs a punch with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, offering responsive performance and fast load times. The split-screen system, reminiscent of OnePlus' UI, makes multitasking a breeze. Motorola's AI suite, while basic, provides essential features like image generation and screenshot saving. However, it lacks the advanced capabilities of Samsung and Google's AI offerings.

Camera Quality: Sharp and Saturated

The Razr Fold's camera setup is impressive, with a 50-megapixel main sensor delivering sharp and detailed images. The colors are vibrant, a welcome change from Samsung's sometimes over-saturated images. While it might not match Google's Night Sight mode in low-light conditions, the Razr Fold's camera performance is a significant improvement over its competitors.

Battery Life and Charging: A Major Leap

Motorola has taken a significant step forward with its battery technology, introducing a new silicon-carbon battery. The result? An impressive 24-hour battery life, outperforming both the Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Charging speeds are also top-notch, with up to 80 watts of wired charging and 50 watts wirelessly. However, the need for proprietary power adapters might be a turn-off for some users.

Final Thoughts: A Worthy Addition

The Razr Fold is a testament to Motorola's innovation and attention to detail. While it might not be perfect, it offers a unique blend of features that sets it apart from its rivals. The excellent screens, great cameras, and class-leading battery life make it a compelling option for foldable enthusiasts. Although I prefer the sleek design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Razr Fold's affordability and native stylus support make it a strong contender in the foldable market.

If you're in the market for a foldable phone, the Razr Fold is definitely worth considering. It offers a fresh perspective and a feature set that caters to a wide range of users. With its competitive pricing and impressive specs, the Razr Fold is a welcome addition to the foldable family.