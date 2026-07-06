MotoGP Stars Train at Mandalika! Rossi Joins VR46 Academy in Sepang Test Warm-up! (2026)

The intense MotoGP off-season is heating up! As the roaring engines of Sepang await, a unique pre-season ritual is underway in Mandalika, where VR46 Academy riders are getting a taste of the heat and speed that lies ahead.

Imagine this: the familiar pit garages of Mandalika, usually buzzing with Superbike action, are now adorned with the race numbers of some of MotoGP's brightest stars. We're talking about Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), Luca Marini (Honda), and Franco Morbidelli (Ducati). And who's joining them, sporting that iconic #46 Yamaha? None other than the legend himself, team owner Valentino Rossi!

This isn't just a casual track day; it's a strategic 'warm-up' for the VR46 Riders Academy, a tradition they're repeating from last year. Thanks to the generous support of VR46's title sponsor, Pertamina, this two-day stint in Mandalika serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it's about shaking off the winter rust, which for many riders involves a lot of dirt track training, and getting back into the rhythm of circuit racing. Secondly, and perhaps more critically, it's about acclimatizing to the scorching heat and thick humidity they'll encounter at the upcoming Sepang test. This is the kind of real-world preparation that can make all the difference when every tenth of a second counts.

But here's where it gets interesting for the VR46 riders: Due to Honda's shift from concession band D to C, none of the VR46 Academy riders will be participating in the initial Sepang Shakedown test, which runs from January 29th to 31st. This means their very first laps of 2026 on their MotoGP machines won't be until the Official testing kicks off at Sepang on February 3rd. It’s a slightly different path to the start line this year!

And this is the part most people miss: The Mandalika track sessions aren't just for the core Academy riders. They'll be joined by Fabio di Giannantonio, Morbidelli's teammate at VR46, along with Celestino Vietti, Andrea Migno, and Matteo Gabarrini. It's a true gathering of talent, all under the watchful eye of their legendary team principal.

Now, let's talk about the paddock. With 20 years of experience, veteran observers have seen eras come and go, from the departure of Suzuki to the injury struggles of Marc Marquez. They understand the subtle shifts and the immense dedication required to stay at the pinnacle of this sport.

What do you think about this unique training approach? Is it a smart way to prepare for the intense conditions, or does missing the initial Shakedown put these riders at a disadvantage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!