MotoGP's Stability Control: Reducing Risks and Saving Riders (2026)

MotoGP's bold move towards safety: Unveiling the truth behind Stability Control

In an exclusive interview, MotoGP's Technology Director, Corrado Cecchinelli, sheds light on the sport's new Stability Control system, revealing its crucial role in enhancing rider safety.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Introduced as a game-changer, Stability Control aims to mitigate a specific type of highside, a dangerous maneuver that has plagued riders. Cecchinelli asserts that the system is making a difference, but the question remains: is it enough to save lives?

"The manufacturers are on board, and the data speaks for itself," Cecchinelli told Crash.net. "It's doing what it's designed to do, but the impact on crashes is still a grey area."

And this is the part most people miss...

Stability Control is a complex beast, distinct from its counterpart, Traction Control. While Traction Control tackles wheel spin, Stability Control focuses on controlling the bike's sideways movement, or 'snapping,' a phenomenon that can lead to devastating crashes.

"It's all about managing the yaw rate, the rate at which the bike rotates around its vertical axis," Cecchinelli explained. "It's a delicate balance, as too much intervention could impact performance."

So, is it a silver bullet for rider safety?

Not quite. While Stability Control is a significant step forward, it's not a foolproof solution. As Maverick Vinales' crash at Sachsenring last season demonstrated, off-throttle slides can still catch riders off guard, leading to highsides that even the combined efforts of Traction and Stability Controls can't prevent.

"In Vinales' case, the Stability Control probably wouldn't have made a difference," Cecchinelli acknowledged. "It's a reminder that electronics can only do so much."

The Bottom Line:

Stability Control is a vital addition to MotoGP's safety arsenal, but it's just one piece of the puzzle. As the sport continues to evolve, the focus on rider safety remains paramount, with each innovation bringing us closer to a safer racing environment.

What's your take on MotoGP's safety measures? Do you think Stability Control is a game-changer or just a step in the right direction? Let us know in the comments!