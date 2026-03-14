MotoGP's New Bagger Series: Race Format and Team Updates (2026)

Imagine a new chapter in motorcycle racing that could reshape how fans experience the sport—MotoGP is about to introduce a fresh race format for a groundbreaking series, and you're about to learn all the details. But here’s where it gets controversial: the newly announced Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup might challenge traditional racing formats and spark debates among enthusiasts about the future of motorcycle competitions.

In 2026, the global motorcycle racing scene will witness the debut of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, a new series designed to run alongside select grand prix weekends. This initiative is part of a strategic partnership formed at the end of 2024 between Dorna Sports, the major organizer behind MotoGP, and Harley-Davidson, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer. Their goal? To broaden the sport's appeal both in the U.S. and across Europe, leveraging Harley-Davidson’s legendary brand to attract a wider audience.

The concept was first introduced last year when MotoGP and Harley-Davidson announced the creation of this unique Bagger World Cup, which is set to serve as a support event during six MotoGP rounds in 2026. Now, the organizers have shared a provisional schedule detailing how these races will unfold during the race weekends.

Most race weekends will feature two 20-minute practice sessions on Friday to give teams and riders a chance to fine-tune their machines and strategies. Then, on Saturday, a 20-minute qualifying session will determine the starting grid for the first race—these will be relatively short races, consisting of either seven or nine laps, depending on how long the circuit is.

The spectacle continues on Sunday with a second race, again either seven or nine laps long. This format aims to keep the racing thrilling and compact, increasing the excitement for spectators and participants alike.

However, there’s a twist for the Italian Grand Prix: the practice sessions, along with qualifying, will all be moved to Friday, while both races will take place on Saturday. This change aims to accommodate local scheduling preferences and create a more condensed event schedule.

The series will make appearances at six prestigious circuits: the Americas Grand Prix, the Italian Grand Prix, the Dutch Grand Prix, the British Grand Prix, the Aragón Grand Prix, and the Austrian Grand Prix. This selection ensures a diverse and competitive grid while giving fans across different regions a chance to witness this new format.

In addition to race format details, the provisional entry list for the 2026 season has been announced, highlighting an exciting expansion. Indonesian team Niti Racing has joined the lineup, alongside other teams including Saddlemen Race Development, Cecchini Racing Garage, and Joe Rascal Racing. Notably, Joe Rascal Racing has received approval to field a three-rider team, which indicates an increase in rider capacity and team ambitions for the upcoming season.

While a comprehensive list of the riders set to compete in the series will be released in the coming weeks, the announcement has sparked anticipation among fans and industry insiders. This new series and format could potentially redefine how motorcycle racing is experienced, blending American muscle culture with the traditional MotoGP spectacle.

And this is the part most people might overlook: the success of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup will depend heavily on how well it resonates with the audience and whether it can sustain interest over time. Will this new, short-format race series become a staple or just a fleeting experiment? Do you believe incorporating Harley-Davidson’s iconic style into MotoGP will elevate or complicate the sport? Share your thoughts below—are you excited about the future of motorcycle racing or skeptical of this bold new approach?