MotoGP Legends Carry the Olympic Torch for Milan 2026 Winter Games | Pecco Bagnaia, Agostini & More! (2026)

The Olympic spirit ignites! MotoGP legends are set to carry the torch for the Milan Winter Olympics, but this event is more than just a relay. It's a powerful symbol of unity and peace, and these iconic riders are stepping up to represent their sport and their country.

The 2026 Winter Games, hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, will kick off on February 6th with an opening ceremony at the iconic San Siro Stadium. Here, the Olympic cauldron will be lit, marking the start of the 25th Winter Olympics.

But here's where it gets controversial... The traditional torch relay began in Greece on November 26th, 2025, and made its way to Italy on December 6th. Stars from various Italian sports have participated, including some of the biggest names in MotoGP.

Double World Superbike champion and 250cc legend Max Biaggi was one of the first torchbearers on the Italian tour's opening day. On December 8th, Danilo Petrucci, a double MotoGP race winner, carried the flame.

And this is the part most people miss... The relay continued with nine-time Motocross champion Tony Cairoli on December 15th, followed by Paolo Simoncelli, owner of the SIC58 Moto3 team and father of the late MotoGP racer Marco Simoncelli, on January 5th. Paolo shared an emotional moment, expressing his belief that the Olympics are a symbol of peace and reunion, and a way to make people think.

On January 11th, double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia will carry the flame, and on January 26th, the legendary Giacomo Agostini, a fifteen-time grand prix motorcycle world champion, will take his turn.

However, one notable absence from this list of famous Italian torchbearers is Valentino Rossi. Other motorsport personalities involved include ex-Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi and his Ferrari WEC teammate Antonio Fuoco, both Le Mans winners.

So, what do you think? Is the Olympic torch relay a powerful symbol of unity, or is it just a ceremonial tradition? Let us know in the comments!

