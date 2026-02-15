Mothers' Call: Israeli & Palestinian Women's Peace March (2026)

Imagine a world where grief, fear, and fury collide, yet the human spirit still strives for peace. This is the reality for Israeli and Palestinian mothers who refuse to let bloodshed define their children's future. On a hopeful October evening in 2023, near the Dead Sea, approximately 1,500 women from both sides gathered, hand in hand, united in their call to end the cycle of violence. They came from villages, settlements, and refugee camps, organized by the Israeli movement Women Wage Peace and the Palestinian group Women of the Sun.

At the heart of this movement are friends: Yael Admi, a 66-year-old Israeli mother of six, and Reem al-Hajajreh, a 43-year-old Palestinian mother of four. Their goal was to transcend decades of animosity and distrust. But, just three days later, tragedy struck. Hamas launched a devastating attack on southern Israel, resulting in 1,200 deaths. This was followed by a war in Gaza, which led to over 70,000 fatalities, the majority being women and children. This turn of events overshadowed the hope of the Dead Sea gathering, replaced by immense grief, fear, and rage.

"It was like a punch in the gut," Admi recalls, with al-Hajajreh nodding in agreement. The events of October 7th had a profound impact on their lives, and both women faced harsh criticism for their continued collaboration.

"When we first met in 2019, we knew we needed to build a strong partnership. We learned from other conflicts and understood this was crucial," Admi explains. Al-Hajajreh adds, "People opposed my working with an Israeli after the October 7th attack. It affected my personal and social life, but here we are, not just as Israelis and Palestinians, but as mothers wanting to protect our children."

Admi and al-Hajajreh shared their story at the Women and Peace conference in The Hague in December, coinciding with Human Rights Day.

For al-Hajajreh, who resides in Bethlehem in the West Bank, life is a constant challenge, shaped by checkpoints, military incursions, and the ever-present threat of conflict. "Reaching The Hague was a difficult journey for me to double down on our joint peace message. It took me over 30 hours to get here," she says. She had to navigate numerous checkpoints, each involving long and unpredictable waits, sometimes lasting 6-7 hours.

"This uncertainty is an emotional burden for Palestinians," she says. "Despite the hardship, attending the conference was essential, not just for me, but for the women whose voices I carry."

Both women have experienced the pain of losing friends and fellow activists in the recent conflict. Among them was Vivian Silver, a 74-year-old Israeli-Canadian peace activist and co-founder of Women Wage Peace.

"Vivian's loss was devastating, as was the loss of three more of our fellow activists and over 40 Palestinian women from Women of the Sun," Admi says.

Admi's activism was deeply influenced by the loss of her older brother, Ishai Ron, during the 1969 fighting between Egypt and Israel when she was just 12 years old.

"Our losses have driven us to choose peace. It's to protect our children and their future. As mothers, we reject a future where our sons are either killed or become killers," Admi emphasizes.

Despite their grief and the criticism they face, both women are determined to convey a message to global leaders about the urgent need to include women in peace negotiations.

"Talking about peace during war wasn't easy, but we stood firm. I want the world to know that women make up more than half of society, yet our voices are often ignored when it comes to war. Women consistently oppose war. We want to see our children grow up and have a bright future," al-Hajajreh states.

Admi echoes this call, urging leaders to listen to the women who live with the daily consequences of war.

"When a mother wants to protect her child, nothing can stop her. I ask world leaders to listen to us. We hope peace negotiations will continue and the situation doesn't worsen. Relationships can be rebuilt, as we did with Egypt and Jordan. Continuing hostility will cause the situation to explode again," Admi says, adding, "We are sitting on a ticking time bomb. Partnership between Israelis and Palestinians is critical."

Admi and al-Hajajreh have now launched Mothers’ Call, a joint Israeli-Palestinian women’s movement, urging leaders to "show courage and vision to bring about" historic change.

"To relay this message together we will be walking barefoot from Rome to Jerusalem in March 2026, and we invite world leaders and women of the world to join us in this walk for peace and to secure the future of our children. Too many lives have been lost and it’s time to end this cycle of violence," Admi says.

For al-Hajajreh, the differences between her life and Admi's are clear, as are the scars they carry. Yet, common ground emerged naturally. "Our motherhood and our hope," she says, unite them across the divide.

"At this stage in my life, I feel a deep responsibility to ensure that the next generation inherits a reality better than we have lived," al-Hajajreh concludes.

