Mother of Uvalde School Shooting Victim Speaks at the Oscars: 'More than just a headline' (2026)

Gloria Cazares, the mother of a victim in the Uvalde school shooting, accepted an award at the Oscars for Best Documentary Short. Her daughter, Jackie, was killed in the shooting, and her bedroom remains frozen in time. Cazares' speech emphasized the impact of gun violence on children and the need for change. She hopes that the world will see the empty bedrooms left behind by school shootings and take action. The documentary 'All the Empty Rooms' explores the empty bedrooms of children killed in school shootings over seven years, highlighting the devastating impact of gun violence on families and communities. The Oscars ceremony also celebrated other achievements, including the film 'One Battle After Another' winning Best Picture, and notable performances and speeches from various winners and presenters. The ceremony was hosted by Conan O'Brien, who provided comedic relief and commentary throughout the event.

Mother of Uvalde School Shooting Victim Speaks at the Oscars: 'More than just a headline' (2026)

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