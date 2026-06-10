Most Expensive Substitution in Football History (2026)

Imagine a football substitution so expensive, it could fund a small country’s healthcare system for a year. But here’s where it gets controversial: how do you even measure the value of a player? Transfer fees? Market valuations? And this is the part most people miss: some players, like Kylian Mbappé, move for free, throwing a wrench into the whole calculation. So, let’s dive into the world of high-stakes substitutions and crown the most expensive one in football history—using Transfermarkt’s valuations for consistency, of course.

In a jaw-dropping Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven, Bayern Munich made four substitutions in the 62nd minute, bringing on Harry Kane (€65m), Michael Olise (€130m), Serge Gnabry, and Alphonso Davies, totaling a staggering €265m. But is this the priciest substitution ever? Not quite. Real Madrid takes the crown—twice. In a Copa del Rey match in January 2025, they subbed on Vinícius Júnior (€200m), Mbappé (€160m), Lucas Vázquez (€3.5m), and Chema Andrés (€500,000), hitting €370m. But they outdid themselves in a La Liga game against Alavés, bringing on Vinícius Júnior (€200m) and Jude Bellingham (€180m) simultaneously, totaling €380m.

Other clubs have tried to compete. Manchester City’s Carabao Cup semi-final saw Erling Haaland (€200m), Rayan Cherki (€50m), and Rodri (€75m) enter together, totaling €325m. Barcelona’s Copa del Rey tie featured Raphinha (€80m), Pedri (€140m), and Robert Lewandowski (€9m) for €229m. Even England’s international team got in on the action, subbing on Bellingham (€180m), Phil Foden (€80m), Eberechi Eze (€65m), and Jordan Henderson (€2.5m) for €327.5m.

But here’s the real question: does the cost of these substitutions translate to on-field success? Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, for instance, brought on €215m worth of talent against Aston Villa in 2024, only to concede two late goals and draw. And PSG’s €265m substitution against Paris FC? They lost 1-0. So, while these substitutions are mind-bogglingly expensive, their impact is far from guaranteed.

Now, let’s shift gears to a lighter topic: perfect hat-tricks of assists. Virgil van Dijk achieved one in Liverpool’s 6-0 win over Qarabag, but did you know Stan Collymore once provided a perfect hat-trick of assists for Robbie Fowler to score a perfect hat-trick? Talk about teamwork!

Finally, let’s celebrate the ‘almost one-club players’—those who spent nearly their entire careers at one club but had brief stints elsewhere. Trevor Brooking, for example, played 647 games for West Ham but made two appearances for Cork City. Honorable mentions include Steve Bull (98.42% at Wolves) and Oliver Glasner (99.47% at SV Ried).

But here’s the controversial part: should these players be celebrated, or do their brief stints elsewhere tarnish their legacy? Let us know in the comments. And while you’re at it, tell us: can you top Real Madrid’s €380m substitution? Email us your answers—we’re all ears!