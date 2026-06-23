Mossmorran: The End of an Era - 40 Years of Production Ceases (2026)

The iconic Mossmorran chemical plant, a cornerstone of the Fife economy for decades, has ceased operations, leaving hundreds of jobs in jeopardy. But this isn't just a local issue; it's a decision that could have far-reaching consequences. The plant's closure raises questions about the future of energy production and the fate of skilled workers in the region.

ExxonMobil, the plant's owner, has pulled the plug on Mossmorran, citing weekly losses of a staggering £1 million. This abrupt end to production comes just days after a task force convened to safeguard the jobs of 400 workers, whose livelihoods are now in question. The site will undergo a complete decommissioning, with the process expected to finish by 2028.

Here's where it gets controversial: The neighboring Shell site, unaffected by the closure, will redirect its ethane supply to the national gas grid instead of ExxonMobil. This move has sparked criticism from Unite the union, who accuse the UK government of failing to protect these highly skilled jobs. They argue that the decision to close the plant prematurely is a betrayal of the workforce.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes acknowledges the challenge, promising Scottish government support for the affected workers. She has pledged £9 million over three years to help mitigate the impact of the closure and provide skills training for new employment opportunities. The government aims to secure the site's long-term future with new investments.

ExxonMobil, however, stands by its decision, emphasizing the financial losses that led to the plant's shutdown. The company assures that the decommissioning will be conducted safely. But is this closure truly inevitable, or could more have been done to save these jobs?

The Ethylene plant's closure will have ripple effects, as it supplies critical materials for everyday products like plastics, medical equipment, and car parts. Approximately 400 jobs are directly linked to the plant, impacting not only manufacturing but also construction, repair, and maintenance workers.

Unite's general secretary, Sharon Graham, condemns the closure as a failure of the government to protect the oil and gas industry and its workers. She argues that ExxonMobil's actions will have a profound impact on the Fife community, leaving many skilled workers in limbo. Is this the beginning of a larger trend in the industry, and what does it mean for the future of energy production and local economies?

The debate is open: Was this closure truly unavoidable, or could it have been prevented? Share your thoughts on the implications of this decision and the future of energy production in the region.